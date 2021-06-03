Sanctioned motorsports are great and all, but the very rules that enshrine fair competition also have a dampening effect on the cars that compete. This isn't so when it comes to building a car for your own lurid enjoyment however. Groups like Hoonigan have demonstrated just how wild a car can be in recent years, with projects like the 862 horsepower Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI serving as a great example. This week, Travis Pastrana is putting it up against a cavalcade of other ludicrous builds on the drag strip. We've featured similar videos before, but this time there's a twist—did we mention he's sending it off jumps at over 100mph?

It's a video series Hoonigan are calling Flying Finish. Pastrana takes on other cars on the dragstrip in a similar manner to Ken Block's Hoonicorn vs. The World series. In this first video, the competition is a 1300 horsepower Nissan Altima known as the Altimaniac. Sporting a rear-wheel drive conversion, it packs a 4.1 liter stroked VQ38 V6 under the hood with twin turbochargers helping it gulp down gallons of air every second. It's very much a drift build, sitting impressively low to the ground with its 3D-printed widebody looking suitably mean on track.