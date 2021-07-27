The New 2022 Subaru WRX Will Be Revealed on August 19

Subaru

The new WRX's specs are still a mystery, although there have been a few rumors. Indeed, the only thing Subaru has confirmed is what it looks like on a very dark night. The automaker teased the car a few weeks ago with the silhouette image embedded below but offered no other details. The current car has a 268-horsepower, turbocharged flat-four. If we had to guess, the flat-four and the turbocharger will remain in place, but the power output will likely be boosted, as is typical. Somewhere in the range of 300 horsepower is likely, placing it up there with the current STI.

