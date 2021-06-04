The New York Auto Show Is a Go For August With Full Attendance Allowed

The New York International Auto Show is returning in late August, just a few short months away, and they're allowing full capacity crowds.

Well, we missed them last year, but the pandemic is cooling and in-person events are happening again. Depending on who you talk to, it's time for the return of auto shows as well. We previously covered the comeback of Chicago's primetime event and others are soon to follow, but information relating to the east coast's premier car gathering has been hard to come by. That changed today.

The news was confirmed in a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. At the conference, Cuomo said, “This is a sure sign that New York is coming back stronger and better than ever.”

Last year's show was canceled due to the pandemic, of course. In the meantime, the Javits Center had been used as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients. Otherwise, it's been empty, which typically isn't good for business when your entire model is "host a whole bunch of people as often as possible." With no events happening, things have been slow in the massive glass building.

The show will start on August 20 and continue until August 29. Tickets will be available starting on June 17, so if you're trying to get to the show, you'd best mark your calendar. If you sign up today, you'll get 25 percent off your ticket—and if you'd rather stay at home, reading all the news on The Drive as it comes in, that's okay too.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com