Subaru WRX Hatch With Custom Rear-Mounted Cooling System Will Crush High Temps and Track Days

If you want to win on the track, reliability is key. It doesn't matter how fast you go if you can't finish the race. Cooling is a vital but often underrated aspect of this. Well, perhaps not for the builder of this awesome custom WRX hatch.

The car is a Subaru "XV" WRX hatchback built between 2007 and 2014, and it's far from stock. It's stripped out, caged, and it makes in the neighborhood of 900 horsepower. For that reason, it needed better cooling than usual. With the front of the car completely taken up by an air-to-air intercooler and an oil cooler for the car's dry-sump lubrication system, the radiator needed to find a new spot for itself. Enter the massive, custom-built, rear-mounted cooling system seen below.