A Movie Car Museum Is Closing Down and Selling Prop Vehicles and Replicas

Rodz and Bodz, a movie car museum and prop rental outfit in Colorado, is closing up shop and auctioning off its colossal collection of stuff this week. This is the second big sell-down from a car museum we’re hearing about this month. Check out the catalog and see what looks good!

The museum is run by Zack Loffert, who started with a movie-prop rental business in 2017 and evolved it to include a museum aspect in 2021. Westword reports the pandemic inspired Loffert’s pivot from event rentals, though I’m not sure museums were particularly popular in peak COVID, either. Maybe he had some stuff displayed outside in the early days. Presently, it’s currently occupying a building owned by Kimco Development, which the Englewood Herald reports is being redeveloped for a hotel and apartments.

Loffert plans to find a new location and start over with a slightly different version of a movie car museum, but in the meantime, he’s unloading a bunch of inventory to make money for a new space.

“It’s like 99% no reserve—high bidder wins. It can be in-person or online,” Loffert told local news. “There will be 463 items. We’re talking movie cars, trucks, signs, gas pumps, pedal cars, screen-used memorabilia—stuff like that.”

There is a deep catalog of memorabilia and interesting vehicles heading for the block, and the auction officially begins this Friday, August 22, at 7 p.m. local time. You can check out the Day 1 listings here (mostly large signs and memorabilia) and the Day 2 listings here, which include many cars.

While there are some screen-used items on the list, quite a few are replicas. You can pretty much pick them out with a careful scan of the images, but their status is disclosed in the auction listings. The Jurassic Park Ford Explorer wasn’t seen in the movie, but the 1974 Ford Gran Torino below was used in the 2004 Starsky & Hutch remake, and the Rubble Racer was in the ’94 Flintstones movie.

Kraft Auctions

The vintage road signs and such are probably where you’ll find the best deals, but the screen-used and movie-replica car collection is the most fun to look at. Other notable items include a recreation of the Dumb & Dumber Mutt Cutts van, a Ghostbusters hearse from the 2016 movie, the police Chevy Blazer from Stranger Things, and a bunch of replicas of early Fast & Furious tuner cars. Kraft Auctions is facilitating the sale, and you can bid in person or online if you’re keen to take something from this grab bag. For those who are local, the spot is 401 Englewood Parkway in Englewood, Colorado. The Friday sale will include over 400 signs, memorabilia, signs, and more. On Saturday, more than 60 movie and collector cars, plus gas pumps and vintage signs, will be on the block.

Swipe through here for some highlights:

Replica of the OG Fast & Furious hero car.

Tribute to the Dumb and Dumber “Mutt Cutts” van.

Replica of Jesse’s Jetta from the first F&F movie. Signed by Chad Lindberg who played Jesse.

Vintage Batman tribute car.

Dom Toretto’s Dodge, used in Fast & Furious 4 and the beginning of 5.

Replica of the truck from The Fall Guy. The dash is even signed by Colt Seavers, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and director David Leitch.

Prop car emulating “Outlaw” from the Twisted Metal video game and more recent TV show.

Replica of KITT from Knight Rider

Chief Hopper’s police car from “Stranger Things.”

Screen-used Ghostbusters car from 2016 movie.

A-Team van replica used to promote the 2010 movie.

Know about any other big car museums liquidating their wares? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.