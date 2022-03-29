This FWD Batmobile Replica Will Sell for Too Much Money at Mecum

Batman was once mainly seen as a lovable and campy character when playfully portrayed on screen by Adam West in the 1960s. However, the late 1980s saw the caped crusader take a turn towards a darker aesthetic, with Tim Burton's Batman (1989) setting the film franchise on a trend that has continued to this day (minus a few detours here and there.) That film debuted a Batmobile to match, and now, a replica of that classic is coming up for auction, as reported by CarScoops.

For the 1989 film, the Batmobile was designed by Anton Furst and Julian Caldow. The striking vehicle featured a jet engine intake front and center as its most defining feature, paired with an afterburner at the rear. The movie car was built on a pair of Chevrolet Impala chassis that were stuck together and was powered by a simple Chevy V8. Yes, sadly, the jet was just for show.