This FWD Batmobile Replica Will Sell for Too Much Money at Mecum

This replica diverges in this respect, instead built using a front-wheel-drive 1976 Cadillac El Dorado as a base car. Up for sale at Mecum's Indy 2022 auction, the vehicle features a 502 cubic inch (8.2-liter) Cadillac V8 up front, driving the front wheels. Much of the donor vehicle's functionality remains intact, with this Batmobile outfitted with air conditioning, power steering, and automatic transmission for carefree cruising.
The bodywork does a solid job of aping the movie car, though in places it's more "inspired by" than a scale-accurate reproduction. In particular, the front "jet intake" diverges somewhat from the appearance of the movie original.
Naturally, though, like any good Batmobile, it features plenty of buttons and switches and gauges in the interior. In particular, the canopy opens automatically via a switch, and twin machine guns pop out of the hood via another. It's probably ill-advised to pop the Brownings up at the traffic lights in the presence of law enforcement, whether they're props or not. We're betting they're fakes, though.