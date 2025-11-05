Movie Car Museum Liquidating 50 Famous Vehicles at No Reserve

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Pop Central Museum, billed as “the temple of pop culture,” is about to auction off “50 movie and TV series vehicles and motorcycles, and 19 automobilia (collectibles)” at no reserve as the museum manager plans to pivot and “move on to new automotive projects.” The lineup is pretty wild.

Pop Central is in Étréchy, France, not too far from Paris, and run by Franck Galiègue, who has a pretty cool YouTube channel documenting his various automotive adventures. The auction’s being facilitated by Bonhams, and will be running online from November 21 to 28.

Screen-used vehicles from Fast & Furious, Taxi, Jurassic Park, Drive, Men in Black, Back to the Future, Robocop, Ghostbusters, and The Dukes of Hazzard are in the mix, along with some high-quality replicas of vehicles from The A-Team, Herbie the Love Bug, Batman, James Bond flicks, and more. There’s also a life-sized T-rex statue for sale to park the Jurassic Park vehicle next to. Bonhams expects to get “€35,000-60,000” for the dinosaur model.

Bonhams

Disappointingly, those are the only four official photos of the lot being shared at this time. But you can see quite a few others making appearances on the YouTube channel I shared—here you can see Galiègue messing around with that crazy Back To The Future cop car:

And here’s a clip where he shows off one of John Wick’s Mustangs:

The auction house has released a list of most of the vehicles, though I guess there are still a few being added. Big highlights are a Mustang driven by Keanu Reeves in John Wick and an Evo driven by Paul Walker for 2Fast 2Furious. Here’s everything Bonhams has released. Estimated prices are in Euros since the auction’s in France, and right now €1 is about $1.15.

When you see “c” before the year, that’s for “circa” (exact year isn’t known), and “evocation” in this context basically means it’s a replica or tribute car.

1951 Chevrolet Styleline Station Wagon – Ex-amusement park

c1960 GMC 3/4 T 305 – Ghostbusters Afterlife (2021)

1962 Volkswagen Beetle – Herbie goes to Monte Carlo (1977) Replica

1963 Cadillac Series 75 Ambulance – Ghostbusters Evocation

1966 KMZ 750M Side Car

1967 Chevrolet Camaro ‘Off-road’ – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

1970 Dodge Charger ‘Off-road’ – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

1970 Plymouth Road Runner – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo – Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift (2006)

1972 Plymouth Barracuda – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

1974 Ford Gran Torino – Starsky & Hutch Replica

1977 Chevrolet Camaro ‘Bumblebee’ – Transformers (2007) Replica

c1982 Gene Winfield’s ‘Everyman’s Car’ – Blade Runner (1982)

c1982 Renault Fuego – Mais qui a re-tué Pamela Rose ? (2012)

1983 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible – Miami Vice Replica

1983 GMC Vandura – A-Team Replica

1984 Kawasaki GPZ 900R – Top Gun (1986) Replica

1986 Buick GNX – Fast & Furious 4 (2009)

c1986 Fleetwood Bounder RV – Breaking Bad Evocation

c1987 Gene Winfield’s SUX 6000 – Robocop (1987)

1989 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am ‘KITT’ – Knight Rider Replica

1991 Ford Explorer – Jurassic Park (1993) Replica

1991 Volkswagen Combi T3 – NinjaTurtles Evocation

c1993 Citroën Xantia 1.8 – Espace Détente (2005) , Le Séminaire (2009)

1993 Volkswagen Jetta VR6 – Fast & Furious (2001) Replica

1994 Chevrolet Corvette C4

1995 BMW 750i E38 – Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Evocation

c1995 Cagiva W16 600 Military – Goldeneye (1995) Evocation

1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GST – Fast & Furious (2001) Replica

1996 BMW Z3 1.8 James Bond Edition

1996 Ford F350 Custom ‘JPMNSTR’ – Jurassic Park Ride (1996)

1996 GMC Chevrolet G20 – Scooby-Doo Evocation

1996 Cagiva 500 Canyon ‘Dinosaur Wrangler’ – Jurassic Park Lost World (1997)

1998 Cagiva 500 Canyon Jurassic Park Edition

2001 Nissan Skyline R34 GTT – 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) Replica

2005 Ford Mustang V6 ‘Barricade’ – Transformers (2007) Replica

c2006 Peugeot 407 ‘Boat scene’ – Taxi 5 (2018)

2006 Peugeot 407 V6 – Taxi 5 (2018) Replica

2008 BMW 550i E60 – Wolfs (2024)

2011 Ford Taurus Police Cruiser – Robocop (2014)

c2015 Fast Attack Vehicle – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Bonhams

We’ll update if Bonhams shares more! And if you’re thinking, “Didn’t we just hear about a movie car liquidation auction?” Yes, there was a big one in Colorado this summer.

Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com.