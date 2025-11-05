Movie Car Museum Liquidating 50 Famous Vehicles at No Reserve

The Pop Central Museum, billed as “the temple of pop culture,” is about to auction off “50 movie and TV series vehicles and motorcycles, and 19 automobilia (collectibles)” at no reserve as the museum manager plans to pivot and “move on to new automotive projects.” The lineup is pretty wild.
Pop Central is in Étréchy, France, not too far from Paris, and run by Franck Galiègue, who has a pretty cool YouTube channel documenting his various automotive adventures. The auction’s being facilitated by Bonhams, and will be running online from November 21 to 28.
Screen-used vehicles from Fast & Furious, Taxi, Jurassic Park, Drive, Men in Black, Back to the Future, Robocop, Ghostbusters, and The Dukes of Hazzard are in the mix, along with some high-quality replicas of vehicles from The A-Team, Herbie the Love Bug, Batman, James Bond flicks, and more. There’s also a life-sized T-rex statue for sale to park the Jurassic Park vehicle next to. Bonhams expects to get “€35,000-60,000” for the dinosaur model.
Disappointingly, those are the only four official photos of the lot being shared at this time. But you can see quite a few others making appearances on the YouTube channel I shared—here you can see Galiègue messing around with that crazy Back To The Future cop car:
And here’s a clip where he shows off one of John Wick’s Mustangs:
The auction house has released a list of most of the vehicles, though I guess there are still a few being added. Big highlights are a Mustang driven by Keanu Reeves in John Wick and an Evo driven by Paul Walker for 2Fast 2Furious. Here’s everything Bonhams has released. Estimated prices are in Euros since the auction’s in France, and right now €1 is about $1.15.
When you see “c” before the year, that’s for “circa” (exact year isn’t known), and “evocation” in this context basically means it’s a replica or tribute car.
- 1951 Chevrolet Styleline Station Wagon – Ex-amusement park
- c1960 GMC 3/4 T 305 – Ghostbusters Afterlife (2021)
- 1962 Volkswagen Beetle – Herbie goes to Monte Carlo (1977) Replica
- 1963 Cadillac Series 75 Ambulance – Ghostbusters Evocation
- 1966 KMZ 750M Side Car
- 1967 Chevrolet Camaro ‘Off-road’ – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)
- 1970 Dodge Charger ‘Off-road’ – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)
- 1970 Plymouth Road Runner – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)
- 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo – Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift (2006)
- 1972 Plymouth Barracuda – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)
- 1974 Ford Gran Torino – Starsky & Hutch Replica
- 1977 Chevrolet Camaro ‘Bumblebee’ – Transformers (2007) Replica
- c1982 Gene Winfield’s ‘Everyman’s Car’ – Blade Runner (1982)
- c1982 Renault Fuego – Mais qui a re-tué Pamela Rose ? (2012)
- 1983 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible – Miami Vice Replica
- 1983 GMC Vandura – A-Team Replica
- 1984 Kawasaki GPZ 900R – Top Gun (1986) Replica
- 1986 Buick GNX – Fast & Furious 4 (2009)
- c1986 Fleetwood Bounder RV – Breaking Bad Evocation
- c1987 Gene Winfield’s SUX 6000 – Robocop (1987)
- 1989 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am ‘KITT’ – Knight Rider Replica
- 1991 Ford Explorer – Jurassic Park (1993) Replica
- 1991 Volkswagen Combi T3 – NinjaTurtles Evocation
- c1993 Citroën Xantia 1.8 – Espace Détente (2005) , Le Séminaire (2009)
- 1993 Volkswagen Jetta VR6 – Fast & Furious (2001) Replica
- 1994 Chevrolet Corvette C4
- 1995 BMW 750i E38 – Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Evocation
- c1995 Cagiva W16 600 Military – Goldeneye (1995) Evocation
- 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GST – Fast & Furious (2001) Replica
- 1996 BMW Z3 1.8 James Bond Edition
- 1996 Ford F350 Custom ‘JPMNSTR’ – Jurassic Park Ride (1996)
- 1996 GMC Chevrolet G20 – Scooby-Doo Evocation
- 1996 Cagiva 500 Canyon ‘Dinosaur Wrangler’ – Jurassic Park Lost World (1997)
- 1998 Cagiva 500 Canyon Jurassic Park Edition
- 2001 Nissan Skyline R34 GTT – 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) Replica
- 2005 Ford Mustang V6 ‘Barricade’ – Transformers (2007) Replica
- c2006 Peugeot 407 ‘Boat scene’ – Taxi 5 (2018)
- 2006 Peugeot 407 V6 – Taxi 5 (2018) Replica
- 2008 BMW 550i E60 – Wolfs (2024)
- 2011 Ford Taurus Police Cruiser – Robocop (2014)
- c2015 Fast Attack Vehicle – Fast & Furious 7 (2015)
We’ll update if Bonhams shares more! And if you’re thinking, “Didn’t we just hear about a movie car liquidation auction?” Yes, there was a big one in Colorado this summer.
Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com.