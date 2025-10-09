This Custom Rolls-Royce Hides the World’s Classiest Secret Bike Rack

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

This 1981 Rolls-Royce Corniche coupe has been rebodied into a shooting brake, a setup particularly popular with car nerds, whichb is basically a two-door station wagon. Or, a really long hatchback. This Roller makes use of its particularly generous new cargo hold with a custom bicycle storage system, too.

Coachbuilder Niels van Roij Design revealed the project today, sharing that it took about two and a half years to complete. Apparently, the car’s been in the same family for 40 years. The company shared:

“The client wanted the car to be capable of transporting two bicycles, as he and his wife are keen triathletes who compete worldwide. To achieve this, the client wanted to explore the possibility of two bicycles being carried inside without compromising the car’s exterior proportions or interior usability.”

Well, I think extending the roof by about 10 feet counts as compromising the exterior, but they probably just meant “we don’t want an ugly bike rack.” This custom Corniche does have a bike rack, but it’s masterfully hidden when not in use.

Check this out! The bumper pops out and has room for two bikes. What an elegant solution. Niels van Roij Design Luuk van Kaathoven

The coachbuilder documented a lot of the build process and was kind enough to share an absolute wealth of well-shot imagery, so paw through these pictures to get a rare peek at the project as it moved from partially dismantled car to custom masterpiece.

Niels van Roij’s press release included some more context on the build plan:

“[The car’s] owner, a keen historic rally driver, also stated that they intended to drive the car mostly in a two-seat configuration, with the rear seats folded down to accommodate luggage. However, the client requested a rear seat design that folds completely flat, eliminating the need for additional flaps to cover gaps and ensuring the backrest lies flush without any upward tilt. That presented a significant challenge because it meant relocating the fuel tank, which sits on top of the rear axle behind the rear seats in the boot area.”

“The area where we wished to relocate the fuel tank to lower beneath the floor was also the only place where the bike carrying system could sit. Eventually, we cut out everything from the rear axle backwards so there was just one big hole instead of a floor pan. The space was incredibly tight. We had to work with millimetre precision, and install an electric power system that, of course, the car was never designed to accommodate, but eventually, we fabricated a new subframe that integrates both the bike carrying system and the fuel tank.”

The results are pretty sweet.

Man, it must be nice to have a mechanic who can make dreams like that come true! Meanwhile, I’m over here begging and pleading with my local shop to help me unravel the rat’s nest of aftermarket wiring in my old International Scout.

Anyway, Niels van Roij clearly went to great lengths to preserve and restore a lot of the car’s original elements while dramatically reimaginging its design. The result is a unique and super-interesting aristocratic cruiser that will definitely stand out at whatever bicycle trailheads it shows up at. It’s almost like a more elegant alternative to a Cullinan. Check out this little five-minute hype video to see the longroof Corniche, dubbed, “Henry II” from a bunch of different angles.

There’s no mention of how much money was spent to make this happen, but I have no doubt a six-figure sum was invested beyond the base car’s value.

Got a cool build I should see? Drop me a line at andrew.collins@thedrive.com