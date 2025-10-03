Your Airstream’s Got Nothing on This 1950s Vickers Travel Trailer

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Camper trailers today are a sight to behold, with the industry’s largest models running triple axles and some even featuring a back porch. A select few offer more square footage than a typical New York studio apartment. But while modern rolling domiciles may have the size advantage, I’m not sure any of them can compete with the flamboyance of this 1950s Vickers Morecambe Caravan that’s up for auction right now.

The wild style of this trailer makes more sense once you learn that its creator, Harry Vickers, was a trapeze artist who would later advertise himself as the world’s strongest man. He got into chrome work for a while after World War II, which is when he began building caravans and trailers in the UK where this one resides. (This is all according to the listing on Car and Classic, by the way, as I’d never heard of Harry Vickers or this trailer before today.)

Unsurprisingly, it’s one of only a few ever built. The auction house adds that it’s in remarkably original condition. If you like the reflective theme of the exterior, then you’ll love the mirror-finish interior as well, with all of its etched glasswork. It seems like every piece was intentionally shaped and crafted to match the RV’s over-the-top theme, right down to the countertop trimwork and built-in fireplace.

Everybody, say it with me: “Oohh, aquamarine!” Via Car and Classic

I’m always impressed by what coachbuilders could do with these trailers in the mid-20th century. The confinements they had to work with were not insignificant, as the floor plans were fixed without any slides. What I mean by that is, today’s top-of-the-line trailers expand at the push of a button when parked, and the slides can be moved back in when it’s time to go down the highway. Older models didn’t have that luxury, so instead, they had to make a nice living space with all the amenities while leaving plenty of room to move around.

In that sense, this Vickers-built trailer is more like a luxury home than any new model you’ll find on the market today. It’s been used as a vacation rental at a circus-themed property (an interesting concept in and of itself). The listing says it’s been parked for a good while, and before it’s towed away, it will likely require some chassis work. There’s also no mention of how long the trailer is, nor does the for-sale ad mention how much it weighs. My guess is: Quite a bit.

My Nanna would really like the glasswork on this thing. Via Car and Classic

I don’t see anybody in the United States paying to have this shipped across the Atlantic, but if you happen to be in the UK or have a residence there, then hey, maybe this is for you. I’m not really writing about it because it’s for sale; instead, I just wanted to highlight that it exists. And in a day and age where everybody is comparing whose camper takes up more of their dually pickup’s absurd max tow rating, this would start another conversation entirely.

That said, if you are interested in buying, the auction ends on October 7. The high bid at the time of publication is just £7,500 (about $10,100 USD), but the reserve hasn’t yet been met.

