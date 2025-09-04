The Drop-Top Mercedes G-Wagon Cabrio Is Coming Back as a Four-Door

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet, a two-door convertible G-Class that was new around the year 2000, is one of the ugliest cars on Earth. However, it is deeply beloved by rich people. Soft-top Merc Gs regularly trade for more than $200,000, sometimes much more. So to me, the only thing surprising about Mercedes confirming a new G-Class Cabriolet today is that it didn’t happen sooner.

So far, Mercedes has only released this one teaser image and exactly two sentences of context: “We are expanding the family further: a G-Class cabriolet is coming. We will offer the open-top G-Class in almost every market around the world, including the US.” It’s happening, that’s all we know.

From the image, it’s clear that the new Cabrio will be a four-door. I suspect that it will have solid sides and doors, with a large fabric roof that retracts backwards so that the whole top and rear are open to the air, probably similar to the soft-top system on a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet.

We tried to glean more details by raising the shadow brightness in a photo editor, but it’s still pretty murky.

I also fed Mercedes’ teaser image, and a good dose of context, to Google Gemini to see if it could extrapolate what the full production vehicle might look like. Honestly, I bet this ends up being pretty darn close:

An AI rendering of what the next Mercedes G-Class Cabrio might look like based on the teaser image and contextual information. Gemini

I’m not really a G-Waggy guy myself, but I’m excited to see the real version of this. Like I said—I don’t know why MB didn’t start churning these out sooner. A G-Class is kind of the ultimate Barbie Jeep, and a true summer vacation car should be able to be driven al fresco!

The current 2026 Mercedes G550 starts at about $150,000, while the range-topping G63 is closer to $190,000. I hope Mercedes offers the open-top body with both AMG and non-AMG versions; the G550 is more than powerful enough anyway. I would guess the new Cabrio will be at least $165,000 to start.

So far, there have been no release dates or pricing details, so we’ll just have to wait for a leak or Mercedes’ next official update to learn more.

The W463 Cabrio (left) has a so-ugly-it’s-cute kind of look. I can see why they’re popular. The Maybach drop-top (right) is just ridiculously looking. But there’s no denying that it’s unique. Mercedes-Benz

Have you driven an old G-Class Cabrio? I’d love to hear about it. Drop me a line at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.