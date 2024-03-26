2025 Mercedes G-Class Now Comes in Two Flavors: Straight Six or AMG V8

If there's one car out there that deserves to be continually updated but never too drastically, it'd probably the Mercedes G-Wagen. It's a perennial favorite among those who demand the latest and greatest but crave a staunchly rugged, old-world package, and the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class updates just enough to keep the Geländewagen with the times without altering what makes it so loved.

The most significant changes come under the hood. Instead of last year's V8, the G550 now uses a 3.0-liter turbo straight-six making 443 horsepower, 27 more than the V8 it replaces. Buyers who still want eight-cylinders aren't completely out of luck, though, because the AMG G63 lives on with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 577 hp. Both engines gain a 48-volt mild hybrid system, and Mercedes reiterates that an all-electric G-Wagen is coming soon.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G63. Mercedes-AMG

Still using a ladder frame and packing three mechanical diff locks along with a solid rear axle and independent front suspension, the 2025 G-Class gains two 12.3-inch screens running MBUX and a new "off-road cockpit." This displays all the off-road data and functions you'd need across both screens such as vehicle positioning, compass, altitude, steering angle, tire pressure and temperature, and differential lock status. There's also a new "Transparent Hood" function that uses cameras to let you effectively, as the name suggests, see through the hood. The G63 also receives the option of active ride control.

Boastworthy off-road specs include the ability to climb hills with up to 100% grade incline and ford up to 27.6 inches of water.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G550. Mercedes-Benz

In terms of design, not much has changed, which is a good thing. The G550's grille is apparently new with four (4) horizontal louvers up from a measly three louvers before, and bumpers front and rear are also revised. A new roof lip, A-pillar cladding, and insulation materials are said to improve aero and wind noise. Oh, and the rearview camera is now located above the license plate for some reason. There are more color choices inside and out, among those is the Twilight Blue Metallic seen in these pictures.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is coming to U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2024.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G550. Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG G63. Mercedes-AMG