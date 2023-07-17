2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Drops Twin-Turbo V8 for 671-HP Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Mercedes-AMG is famous for thunderous, heart-pounding V8s—the sort of engines that feel like they want to shred the rear tires off. That psychopathic behavior is what's made AMGs so endearing, even in the brand's most practical models like the GLC63 SUV. However, the new 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 E Performance is ditching its epic 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in favor of a hybrid four-cylinder setup, just like the C63 super sedan.

Like it or not, the hyped-up family hauler features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine up front, a nine-speed automatic in the middle, and an electric motor on the rear axle. All four wheels are driven as a result with a rear-biased 4Matic system distributing the output appropriately.

Fortunately, the hybrid AMG isn't anything like your aunt's Prius. It packs a massive 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of combined torque, which is a leap of 168 hp and 236 lb-ft over the old V8-powered car. Mercedes claims a zero-to-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, which is two-tenths quicker than the outgoing model.

There's a lesser AMG model, too: The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC43, which also comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-four. However, the baby AMG doesn't have the GLC63's electric motor at the back axle but instead only gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup with a belt-driven starter generator adding 13 extra ponies. Total power output is 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet, which is 31 horsepower more than the old V6 model.

Both AMG models get steel spring suspensions with adaptive dampers, variable-ratio steering, and rear-wheel steer. However, only the GLC63 E Performance gets active anti-roll bars.

As far as styling goes, the two new performance GLC siblings look similar to their more pedestrian counterparts, just with the subtle aggression you'd expect from modern AMGs. A new front bumper, side skirts, a roof spoiler, and quad exhausts all hint at the sporty side of the GLC63. The same can be said of the GLC43 for the most part, just dialed back a bit, as it lacks the side skirts and roof spoiler.

Inside, the interiors look mostly the same as the standard cars, too. The only real differences are the carbon fiber trim, sportier contrast stitching, and Alcantara surfaces on items like the steering wheel. Again, the changes are mostly the same on both AMG models.

Pricing isn't available just yet but the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 will go on sale early next year. Meanwhile, the GLC 63 E Performance won't hit American roads until late 2024. It's easy to dismiss these because of their four-cylinder power, but if you care more about performance than you do anything else, this is still an upgrade. I'm just not sure that should be anybody's number one priority.