2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Offers 603 HP, Modern Luxury for Family of Seven
It'll give your neighbor's Porsche 911 a run for its money.
With the latest iteration of Mercedes-Benz's flagship GLS crossover already revealed, it's time to see the full-fledged AMG performance variant. The mad scientists of Affalterbach took advantage of the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show’s spotlight to debut the luxurious seven-seater's twin: the supremely powerful 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.
As the name implies, this is the go-fast SUV that boasts the same powerplant as all the other hi-po “63” AMG models. That means a 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 good for a whopping 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque to motivate this 2.5-ton Leviathan. Its thundering power is then sent to all four wheels through an AMG nine-speed automatic transmission and a specially tuned 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.
But there’s another trick up the GLS 63’s sleeve. Thanks to the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the brute now features EQ Boost tech that includes an electric starter, generator, and most importantly, a small electric motor. The unit sits sandwiched in between the engine and transmission, giving the GLS 63 an extra 21 hp and 184 torques on-demand.
The result is an estimated zero to 60 sprint of around four seconds and a top speed of 174 miles per hour. With numbers like that, the GLS 63 AMG can even give cars such as the Porsche 911 Carrera a run for their money in a straight line.
Included in the mix are the usual AMG-tuned adaptive Ride Control air suspension, performance-focused steering, massive ventilated and drilled brake rotors with six-piston calipers up front, and AMG’s signature Dynamics Select adjustability settings for changing the behavior of the engine, transmission, and chassis systems on the fly.
Pricing and availability haven’t been announced quite yet, but such luxury and force don’t ever come cheap. With the outgoing GLS 63 stickering at $125,300, we expect the new one to be in that neighborhood—perhaps landing a bit higher.
- RELATEDThe $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Will Be the Most Expensive Car Built in the USThe Alabama-built Mercedes-Maybach GLS will eclipse the Ohio-built Acura NSX by over $40,000 greenbacks.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Mercedes-AMG C63 Could Trade Turbo V-8 for Hybrid Four-Cylinder: ReportThe 2.0-liter powertrain will supposedly produce just as much horsepower as the V-8 and even more torque.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV: Hybrid Power and Flagship Tech for Your Upper-Class FamilyThe so-called "S-Class of SUVs" enters its third generation packing loads of amenities and power for the elites among us.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Aston Martin DBX Will Be Powered by AMG V-8 With 542 HPThe DBX will feature Aston's most powerful-ever V-8 engine.READ NOW
- RELATEDDaimler CEO Confirms Development of Fully Electric Mercedes-AMG Models“We have to get to the point where the means of propulsion is not considered important, because AMG is all about the experience," said Källenius.READ NOW