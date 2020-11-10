Our New Favorite Rich Person Put 47,000 Miles on Their G63 AMG 6×6—and It Just Sold for $900K
Go ahead, pile on the miles, champ.
The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 was a civilian special produced from 2013-2015 based on the Austrian Army's six-wheel-drive Geländewagen. Unlike the military's V6 turbodiesel G300 CDI, however, AMG's limited run of around 100 six-wheelers packed the twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter M157 V8, hand-assembled to send 536 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque to all three axles. As a result, the larger-than-life G-Wagen was a handful on the road, but as someone who's driven a prototype around the G-Class test track, I can confirm that this 9,050-pound monster is just as fun as its capabilities would suggest.
Somebody in Japan must have felt the same way, because now on Bring-a-Trailer there is a 2014 example in Obsidian Black Metallic showing some 48,990 miles on the clock since delivered new to Japan five years ago. And given how it could only cover 2,500 miles since landing in America last year under Show or Display rules, we must assume that its previous owner covered an average of nearly 9,500 miles per year. Given the cultural context and general lack of space in urban areas, that is definitely impressive.
If you decide to drive from Japan's northernmost point near Soya Bay down to the southern edge at Cape Sata, that's still only a 39-hour trip spanning 1,700 miles. The previous owner(s) of this truck covered over five times that distance with the six-wheeler each year of ownership, in theory.
Featuring Designo black leather with red contrast stitching and quilted and perforated inserts, Porcelain accents on the dashboard and center console, an Alcantara headliner, and plenty of carbon fiber detailing, this G63 AMG 6x6 landed in California last year, after which G&K Automotive Conversion of Santa Ana went through a proper NHTSA and EPA channels to make it road legal in the U.S. under the Show or Display rules.
Even with such a limitation and given the rarity of the vehicle, this federalized 6x6's bidding war concluded at a staggering $901,337 on Tuesday afternoon. That's near twice as much as Mercedes-Benz was charging for these when new.
Good luck to the new owner, and happy on- and off-roading.
