Electric Mercedes G-Wagen Might Look Just Like the Gas One

While renders are hardly authoritative when it comes to future product designs, there are dozens out there imagining what the battery-powered G-Wagen— supposedly named the EQG —might look like. They all carry the same theme of a two-box design, which makes sense seeing as that motif hasn't gone anywhere since Mercedes introduced the off-roader more than four decades ago. Of course, it's safe to say it'll pick up on a few styling cues that differentiate it from the gas model, but your average Rodeo Drive onlooker may not spot many differences.

Mercedes seemingly knows better than to mess with a good thing when it comes to the G-Wagen. Sure, the original military trucks might not have had quilted leather seats that massage you into a deep slumber, but there's no questioning what the modern G-Class evolved from . It's still great off-road and, yup, it's still shaped like a box, and that isn't likely to change with the electric variant that's coming in 2024.

Autocar claims the EQG will have a single-piece front grille that's flatter and almost screen-like, similar to the EQS sedan's gloss black front fascia. That seems on-brand for Mercedes' transition to electric thus far, and expect the illuminated design elements to be even more prominent going forward. Don't be surprised if the G-Wagen's grille slats are made up purely of LEDs running between halo headlights.

There's also a possibility that the G-Wagen retains its ladder frame architecture, which would separate it from other promised off-road EVs and their skateboard platforms. Even though that'd be a more traditional approach for Benz, it wouldn't limit much aside from the EQG's modularity, and it's not like the current G-Class shares its underpinnings with other cars anyway.

What's most exciting is the hardware that'll lie beneath the EQG's familiar styling. Portal axles from the EQC 4x4² Concept could make an appearance, giving the silent G drastically improved ground clearance. Four-wheel steering like the EQS has would also make it more maneuverable on tricky trails, something that's been proven by the Hummer EV.

Maybe taking a year off from building the V8 models will give Mercedes some time to work on the electric one.

