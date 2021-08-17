Electric Mercedes G-Wagen Might Look Just Like the Gas One
How will shoppers on Rodeo know it's battery-powered?
Mercedes seemingly knows better than to mess with a good thing when it comes to the G-Wagen. Sure, the original military trucks might not have had quilted leather seats that massage you into a deep slumber, but there's no questioning what the modern G-Class evolved from. It's still great off-road and, yup, it's still shaped like a box, and that isn't likely to change with the electric variant that's coming in 2024.
While renders are hardly authoritative when it comes to future product designs, there are dozens out there imagining what the battery-powered G-Wagen—supposedly named the EQG—might look like. They all carry the same theme of a two-box design, which makes sense seeing as that motif hasn't gone anywhere since Mercedes introduced the off-roader more than four decades ago. Of course, it's safe to say it'll pick up on a few styling cues that differentiate it from the gas model, but your average Rodeo Drive onlooker may not spot many differences.
Autocar claims the EQG will have a single-piece front grille that's flatter and almost screen-like, similar to the EQS sedan's gloss black front fascia. That seems on-brand for Mercedes' transition to electric thus far, and expect the illuminated design elements to be even more prominent going forward. Don't be surprised if the G-Wagen's grille slats are made up purely of LEDs running between halo headlights.
There's also a possibility that the G-Wagen retains its ladder frame architecture, which would separate it from other promised off-road EVs and their skateboard platforms. Even though that'd be a more traditional approach for Benz, it wouldn't limit much aside from the EQG's modularity, and it's not like the current G-Class shares its underpinnings with other cars anyway.
What's most exciting is the hardware that'll lie beneath the EQG's familiar styling. Portal axles from the EQC 4x4² Concept could make an appearance, giving the silent G drastically improved ground clearance. Four-wheel steering like the EQS has would also make it more maneuverable on tricky trails, something that's been proven by the Hummer EV.
Maybe taking a year off from building the V8 models will give Mercedes some time to work on the electric one.
