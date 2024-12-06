This 1,048-HP Mercedes G-Wagen With an AMG One Steering Wheel Honors the F1 GOAT

German customization shop HOF is commemorating Lewis Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes F1 with a car that matches the seven-time champion’s big personality. Packing 1,048 horsepower, an estimated zero to 60 time of 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 186 miles per hour, the HOF “Sir Class” may well be the fastest G-Wagen on Earth. And then there’s the rest of it.

While the Sir Class isn’t encroaching on Brabus levels of opulence here, there’s nothing subtle about it. The Tiffany Green accents—flanks, badges, wheels—are a nod to the Petronas livery, but even that can only briefly draw the eye away from the Sir Class’ stunning paint job. HOF calls it a “fading paint finish,” pulling off a slick transition from a shade of sterling silver at the nose to deep black at the rear. It’s perhaps the most subdued element of the entire package, but also the most visually striking. The carbon fiber hood’s large vents are on the aggressive side, but they don’t overpower. The 23-inch custom wheels, on the other hand…

HOF

The interior is just as outspoken. If something looks off but you can’t quite place it, look closely at the wheel. That was lifted from the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, which has more than its own share of ties to the manufacturer’s F1 outfit. The seat patterns are custom and HOF utilized Nappa Leather and Alcantara throughout. The Gun Metal interior package adds the slick dark trim and open-pore matte carbon fiber bits, though if you ask me, the coolest interior touch is the “F1-inspired” track map stitching in the headliner. But then again, the trend of sticking maps in and on everything automotive was basically engineered for geeks like me. I’m weird—I get it.

HOF Byron Hurd

And of course, there won’t be anything subtle about the Sir Class’ performance either. The tuned V8 produces a meaty 959 pound-feet of torque, so rest assured, it won’t be caught sleeping when you need it most. HOF also lowered the Sir Class by a little more than an inch and threw on a carbon-ceramic braking system, which should at least help keep this silly-fast G-Class from over-driving its stoppers for a lap or two. And realistically, if you’re shopping for a custom, 1,000-horsepower G-Class, you’re buying carbon ceramics because. That’s all. Just because.

The Sir Class doesn’t seem to have a price tag and from the way it’s described, we suspect it’s a one-of-one type deal—a showpiece which HOF can use to solicit future custom builds. HOF calls it a tribute to the “Greatest Knight on The Track.” Maybe that’s all it needs to be?