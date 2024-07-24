These Retro Mercedes G-Wagen Builds Are for Bad Guys on Vacation

Black market arms dealers, drug kingpins, and your one-stop-shop-type mafiosi have many things in common, the majority of which I can’t—nor do I want to list here. However, in their best efforts to mimic Bond Villains, most opt for Mercedes G-Wagens to get from their palatial homes to the many warehouses where they conduct business. The blacked-out, widebody, Brabus-tuned G-Wagens look right at home in some parts of Eastern Europe, but they’re too gangster for the turquoise waters and lush vegetation of the South of France. What are cash-rich bad guys to do when they go on vacation? Cue in the “Vintage G-Wagon” by Carlex Design.

Pulling up to the cute boulangerie on the town’s promenade in your lifted G-Wagen littered with red decals and light bars is much too aggro—and not to mention you’ll probably creep out the locals. But you know what isn’t? One of these custom Gs modified to look retro, vintage, throwback, or whatever. These SUVs are a much friendlier and more welcoming option. People enjoying their espressos and croissants will no longer feel like they’re extras in an action movie where a gunfight is about to break out.

Carlex is a well-known name in the bespoke vehicle world, often crafting incredible, one-of-a-kind luxury rides for the ultra-wealthy—like this “G-Falcon.” Its latest creation is a series of G-Wagens that reminds me of the iconic Fiat 500 Spiaggina, which is essentially a Cinquecento with a canvas roof, no doors, and wicker chairs for seats. In Carlex’s own words, it’s “crafted from the finest materials, drawing stylistic inspiration from the 1970s while incorporating the latest technological advancements.”

Even the names given to the different G-Vintage themes are a departure from the usual macho monikers given to most G-Wagen builds. Instead of G-Steampunk, G-Falcon, or G-Racing, the Poland-based outfitter went with Lime Pop, Champagne Fizz, Raspberry Punch, and Pink Glow. Personally, I’d love a Lime Pop.

Exterior mods include a body kit comprised of either metal or carbon body parts (depending on your budget, I suppose), throwback 20-inch wheels, and a Mercedes hood ornament. The latter is likely because the factory three-pointed star logos are replaced by Carlex emblems. It’s unclear if there are any performance-enhancing mods, but it appears the suspension is “raised and widened for enhanced performance.”

The interior sees a bigger transformation, with a full upholstery overhaul in whatever textile floats your boat. (Rocks your yacht?) Examples on the Carlex website show various brown leathers and suedes, and even the cargo compartment finished in what appears to be teakwood. Y’know, just like in a yacht. Not exactly the kind of interior you want to get wet or full of sand, but it’ll do.

Compared to the tough-guy G-Wagen builds that are super played out by now, these retro-looking SUVs are like a breath of fresh air. They’re cute to look at and a much better fit around Porto Cervo or Saint-Tropez. Carlex doesn’t list any pricing for the upfit nor a turn-key unit, but I suppose their clientele doesn’t typically worry about such things.

