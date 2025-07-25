Genesis GV90 Prototype Suggests Suicide Doors Coming Sooner, not Later

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Here I was thinking that the Genesis GV90 has been shaping up to be a high-tier Range Rover rival, but maybe it’s gunning for the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. A prototype has been spotted with a hinge for backwards-opening rear coach doors, also known as suicide doors, which are a level of over-the-top fanciness usually reserved for extreme luxury vehicles. Well, and some extended-cab pickup trucks. And the Mazda RX-8. Still, it looks like this new Korean flagship SUV might end up being closer to the ultraluxe Neolun concept than you might have expected.

As a matter of fact, Genesis’ design boss Sangyup Lee told my colleague Jerry Perez these reverse-hinged rear doors were coming to one of the brand’s cars “sooner or later,” over a year ago. That “sooner” might be just a few months out now. With that context in mind, it’s safe to say this likely is being tested for production and not just a one-off demo or concept car.

Korean Car Blog, crediting @aaeichhorn1 on Instagram and spy photographers at Kindel Auto, uploaded this side profile image of what is surely a GV90 prototype. The camo cover over the rear door has openings for door handles in two different places, and if you look closely above the rear wheel, the quarter panel is absent, exposing a hinge that would have the rear door opening backwards.

I’m not trying to start a conspiracy theory, but part of me thinks Genesis covered this prototype up poorly on purpose so blogs like this would make the rounds on the internet today. The test car’s missing a whole quarter panel, and the camo that’s supposed to be covering it happens to be hiked up just enough to get us a peek at this interesting, already-teased feature? Hmm.

Regardless, it is still cool to see. I had kind of forgotten the GV90 was even in the pipeline until this came across my desk today and now, I’m excited for it. Not just because of the door, though—Bramble the dog and I have been very impressed with Genesis SUVs, and I’m optimsitic that this one will be spectacular when it hits the road.

GV90 specs have yet to be confirmed, though it has been widely reported that it will be fully electric, have three rows of seating, and ride on the eM platform, which supports 800-volt charging and Level 3 autonomous driving. It will also, of course, be a serious luxury vehicle. The Neolun concept gives us our best look at what Genesis is supposedly going for with this thing.

Genesis

GV90 prototypes have been spotted a few times this summer, though it doesn’t look like all of them necessarily have this door. Perhaps it’ll only be an option on a halo-level top trim for the model.

The GV90 is generally expected to be coming out next year, with pricing in the low six-figures. You can already option up a GV80 to $85,000 and beyond (though it starts under $60,000).

Seen any other interesting prototypes in the wild? Drop the author a line at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.