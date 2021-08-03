How the 2022 Genesis GV70 Removes All Need for a Car Key

The 2022 Genesis GV70 is the stylish new player on the two-row luxury SUV front. Boasting Genesis' striking new corporate face and two engine options, it's an extremely solid choice among the European and Japanese models it competes against. But it also has another cool touch I'm surprised hasn't made its way into more cars by now: fingerprint recognition technology as an ignition switch. Just like your laptop or smartphone, the GV70 is equipped with a fingerprint reader, except instead of unlocking your device, your most distinctive physical feature is used to start the car. And! It's a feature that will come standard on all GV70s. This, as Genesis claims, is a world's-first feature. In fact, when combined with the car's smartphone app, it theoretically removes the need for a physical car key altogether. Here's how to use it.

Kristen Lee

First, you'll need to download the Genesis app on your smartphone and set up a driver profile that's unique to you and your phone. You'll then be able to lock and unlock the door via NFC by tapping it on the door handle. (At the time of this writing, it's a feature only available on Android phones, as Genesis is still working with Apple to get it up and running.) Once you're in the car, navigate through its menus to finish setting up your driver profile by adding your fingerprint. The fingerprint sensor is a little button on the center console that's below the start/stop button. If you aren't looking for it, you might miss it altogether because it's extremely out of the way. After your phone and your fingerprint are registered, give things a try: Leave your GV70 keys at home, unlock the car with your phone, and touch the fingerprint sensor to activate the car's head unit and hit the engine start button like normal. Starting the car up with its keys approximately 50 feet away at the valet stand worked perfectly for me during a media demonstration!