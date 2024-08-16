The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Is a 577-HP V8 Designer Handbag on 21s

After more than a century since its foundation, Maybach seems to be finally finding itself. This historically stodgy brand is now brash but not too self-serious; they’re fun to see and be seen in. And there’s no better way to be seen than by peeling the roof off, like you can in the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series.
Maybach’s version of the new Mercedes SL is the first Maybach convertible since the S-class coupe. It packs AMG’s renowned 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, where it makes a hushed 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. They’re sent through a nine-speed automatic transmission to fully variable all-wheel drive, allowing this Maybach to munch zero to 60 mph in four seconds flat, and prod a top speed of 161 mph. It’s no slouch, nor is it a lout, with four-wheel steering that tightens handling, reworked suspension, and a special exhaust and engine mount tuning that puts more fury into the asphalt than people’s ears. Maybach considers it the “sportiest” model in its history.
The Maybach SL comes in two general themes: Red Ambience and White Ambience. Both have two-tone paint topped with black, and Maybach-exclusive styling elements from nose to tail. The unique front fascia is dominated by a Maybach-only chrome grille, which resembles the grille of the Union Pacific M-10000 streamliner, an icon from the Art Deco era of Maybach’s foundation. It’s joined by rose gold-accented headlights and monogram-pattern side inlets, which lead to an upright star ornament trailed by a chrome element down the hood.
Said hood is matte black with an available monogram pattern beneath its hand-sanded finish, one matched by the same pattern on its acoustically dampened soft top. The windshield frame is chrome, while the wheels are 21-inchers, available in multi-spoke or a monoblock five-hole pattern. Around back, you’ll find a Maybach-only rear fascia with a distinct diffuser panel and chrome accents, such as on the tailpipe trim.
Within is an interior of sustainably tanned “Crystal White” Nappa leather, which is geometrically patterned to resemble a Maybach-themed acid trip. It adorns the seats, door panels, center console, and the area behind the seats, where a chrome aero scoop sticks up to accentuate the side profile. Stainless steel, meanwhile, dominates the door sills and is used for the pedals.
This drop-dead gorgeous drop-top drops in the second half of 2025, at a price I suspect will exceed $200,000. Maybach may not have reinvented itself in everyone’s eyes yet, but get a glimpse of one in person, and its work will speak for itself. “If you have the means,” a famous fella once said, “I highly recommend picking one up.”
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com