The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Is a 577-HP V8 Designer Handbag on 21s

After more than a century since its foundation, Maybach seems to be finally finding itself. This historically stodgy brand is now brash but not too self-serious; they’re fun to see and be seen in. And there’s no better way to be seen than by peeling the roof off, like you can in the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series.

Maybach’s version of the new Mercedes SL is the first Maybach convertible since the S-class coupe. It packs AMG’s renowned 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, where it makes a hushed 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. They’re sent through a nine-speed automatic transmission to fully variable all-wheel drive, allowing this Maybach to munch zero to 60 mph in four seconds flat, and prod a top speed of 161 mph. It’s no slouch, nor is it a lout, with four-wheel steering that tightens handling, reworked suspension, and a special exhaust and engine mount tuning that puts more fury into the asphalt than people’s ears. Maybach considers it the “sportiest” model in its history.

2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. Mercedes-Maybach

The Maybach SL comes in two general themes: Red Ambience and White Ambience. Both have two-tone paint topped with black, and Maybach-exclusive styling elements from nose to tail. The unique front fascia is dominated by a Maybach-only chrome grille, which resembles the grille of the Union Pacific M-10000 streamliner, an icon from the Art Deco era of Maybach’s foundation. It’s joined by rose gold-accented headlights and monogram-pattern side inlets, which lead to an upright star ornament trailed by a chrome element down the hood.

Said hood is matte black with an available monogram pattern beneath its hand-sanded finish, one matched by the same pattern on its acoustically dampened soft top. The windshield frame is chrome, while the wheels are 21-inchers, available in multi-spoke or a monoblock five-hole pattern. Around back, you’ll find a Maybach-only rear fascia with a distinct diffuser panel and chrome accents, such as on the tailpipe trim.

2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. Mercedes-Maybach

Within is an interior of sustainably tanned “Crystal White” Nappa leather, which is geometrically patterned to resemble a Maybach-themed acid trip. It adorns the seats, door panels, center console, and the area behind the seats, where a chrome aero scoop sticks up to accentuate the side profile. Stainless steel, meanwhile, dominates the door sills and is used for the pedals.

This drop-dead gorgeous drop-top drops in the second half of 2025, at a price I suspect will exceed $200,000. Maybach may not have reinvented itself in everyone’s eyes yet, but get a glimpse of one in person, and its work will speak for itself. “If you have the means,” a famous fella once said, “I highly recommend picking one up.”

2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. Mercedes-Maybach

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com