This Two-Story Light Bar Was Made for a $1.3M Mercedes G-Wagon

The Brabus XLP 800 6×6 Adventure is a caricature on wheels. Six wheels, in fact, as it is based on the Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6—a truck that is already so over the top it’s nearly impossible to look at without laughing. Brabus, a company that prides itself on finding power and new places to put air vents on all kinds of high-end Benzes, has created quite a few fascinating accessories to make the monster Mercedes even more extreme than it comes from the factory.

I’ve been scrolling through images of this thing with kind of a perverse fascination. It’s hideous, but also a lot of fun to study. I mean, even the fender flares have vents. Brabus has been doing custom G-Wagens (properly spelled with an “e”) pickup trucks since 2020, but so far, I’m confident that this is the wackiest and most extreme yet.

Brabus

The roof rack and double-decker light bar, well, I won’t call them useful (good luck getting your duffel bags down from there!), but they are particularly interesting. The rack itself is a pretty sleek design. I like the little airflow-directing piece in the middle. I wonder if it helps keep the light from affecting the radar cruise control and collision-avoidance camera at the top of the windshield.

I kind of like the accommodations Brabus made to have the roll bar over the bed integrate neatly with the bedsides. It almost looks like it’s held in place by giant cupholders—I’ve never seen a custom truck use quite the same idea. It’s similar to the standard 6×6, but not exactly. Almost looks nautical.

Brabus

Swipe through some more of these pictures and call out more funky features in the comments. It’s like a Where’s Waldo hunt for madcap decorative pieces.

2025 Brabus 6×6 Exterior:

2025 Brabus 6×6 Details:

2025 Brabus 6×6 Interior:

Spec-wise, Brabus’ new six-wheeled G claims 800 horsepower and about 737 lb-ft of torque. Still, due to its gigantic tires, portal axle setup, and monolithic air displacement, it trots from 0 to 62 mph in a relatively modest 5.8 seconds and is electronically limited to 130 mph. I would not want to be in this thing at triple-digit speeds at all—with 18.5 inches of ground clearance, the slightest swerve at highway speeds would be terrifying.

I guess I don’t really have to worry about that, though. I doubt any of my friends will be ponying up the 1,161,000 euros ($1,359,339.43) it takes to buy one of these.

