’90s 4Runners and Tacomas Can Have a Whole New Life With This Supercharger-Ready Crate Motor

As someone who recently went searching for a clean third-gen Toyota 4Runner on Facebook Marketplace, I can tell you this: They’re getting hard to find. Maybe the story is different out in California, but here in the middle of the country, most of them are just plain beat. That said, I found the engine I’d love to put in one if I ever acquire such a rig, and it’s new from LC Engineering. It’s a Stage 1 5VZ-FE 3.4-liter V6, and while it’s nowhere close to cheap, I’d argue it’s what a rust-free survivor deserves.

Just to get it out of the way, the long block costs $10,000. For that money, you could most definitely swap in a big-power LS or even a 2UZ V8 out of a Tundra if you want to keep it in the family. But believe it or not, some folks would rather not go that route, and this is arguably a better direction for OEM+ builds that maybe call for a supercharged V6 instead of something bigger.

LC Engineering is a renowned Toyota shop in Arizona known for its killer four-cylinder builds, like the 22RE and 2RZ. All it takes is a short scroll through the tuning company’s Instagram to see how slick their builds are, and just how much Toyota people like them. That’s another reason why these 5VZ-FEs are noteworthy, because of who’s making ’em.

LC Engineering

The 5VZ-FE posed on the engine stand for these photos is certainly a looker. Each Stage 1 long block gets ported and polished cylinder heads, ARP head studs, and a lightweight crankshaft pulley. LC Engineering doesn’t advertise how much power these mods add, though the listing says they’re “perfect for owners seeking reliability and a slight performance boost.” The stock engine made 183 horsepower when new in the 4Runner and 190 hp in the Tacoma, so not much, but LC does mention the engine is “supercharger-ready.” Imagine one of these smooth runners with a Magnuson blower mounted on top.

I can see these long blocks being used in rotisserie restorations or original-owner rebuilds. Some people would rather not tune up the engine that’s been sucking up desert dust for the past 25 years.

To reiterate, this is not the move for people wanting max power. Instead, it’s for folks who want to keep their rig clean and simple without hacking away at the engine bay. It’s OK if you’d rather shoehorn a V8 in there, but not everybody does.

