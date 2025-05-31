Vespa’s 1950s Microcar Was Just As Cute as Its Scooters

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Let’s face it: cute is gonna cute. I mean, a mini Mini is a thing, so, of course, a cuter Vespa would exist. And this time, no chop shops are involved. In fact, this adorbs Vespa has four wheels and is French.

According to Below the Radar, the manufacturer now known for scooters also built a teeny transporter from 1957 to 1961. With a 393cc two-stroke two-cylinder engine mounted in the rear, the Vespa 400 was smaller than its counterparts from Fiat and Mini.

Measuring just 113 inches in length, the Vespa 400 was five inches shorter than the Fiat 500, which debuted the same year, and took up eight fewer inches than the incoming Mini Cooper that would launch in 1959. Other specs include 14 horsepower and a top speed of about 50 mph. Equipped with a three-speed manual, zero to 40 mph took a leisurely 23 seconds.

Utilizing less than 9.5 feet of street space, understandably, there was only room for two occupants. Despite the rear engine, the Vespa 400 had no frunk. That space was actually where your feet would go. Vespa left no space to waste in its already tight-quartered 400.

Ingress and egress were made easy via rear-hinged doors. Have luggage? There was a small area behind the two seats for that purpose. Have a kid? A small cushion could be fitted in between the seats to create a temporary bench. Have more than one kid? Hmm, how do I put this? You purchased the wrong vehicle.

As the story goes, the Vespa 400 was manufactured out of a factory in Fourchambault, France, to take advantage of the market’s growing affinity for microcars. Or perhaps because Fiat was going to have a fit and launch a competing cutesy scooter.

Italian tit for tats aside, the Vespa 400 sold well during its first run out the gate with more than 12,000 sold, but sales slid in the following years. Mostly left-hand drive, the Vespa microcar was sold throughout Europe, with about 1,700 actually finding their way stateside. When the Vespa 400 was finally imported to the UK, a vehicle review at the time offered positive remarks.

“Helped by the well-sprung seats, ride comfort is unusually good for such a small car…There is little to distinguish the Vespa from a normal family car, apart from its size,” wrote The Motor, as shared by Below the Radar. That 1959 Vespa 400 cost 351,725 French francs or 255 British pounds.

Bring a Trailer

Unfortunately, not many have survived, but shiny side up examples can be found, like this one listed on Bring a Trailer which put the car back on our radar today. This little red number with a matching red and tan patterned interior has been an Arizona resident since the late 1960s and underwent a refurbishment in 2015. The speedometer has been replaced, so its true mileage is unknown, but it’s a fact that the Vespa 400 is super cute with those 10-inch polished steelies.

Offered at no reserve. The vehicle was purchased less than a year ago, selling for $21,023. However, with only a day to go, the current high bid is just $9,000.

Are there any other tiny cars from scooter brands we should know about? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.