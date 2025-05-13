If You Blow a Tire, Call a Tow Truck and Not Whatever This Is

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Treading lightly around vehicles hauling alarming loads is the kind of self-preservation instinct you need to have as a driver. In my experience, that’s typically a pickup ravaged by rust, carrying loose tools in the bed. A red flag, to be sure, but it’s frankly nothing compared to this Ford Expedition “towing” a Saab 9-3 convertible on the North Loop off US 290 near Houston. I put it quotes because I don’t think it should really count as towing when you use a single chain.

The Saab in this tandem purportedly suffered some kind of “wheel or tire issue” on Monday afternoon that resulted in its driver not calling an actual tow truck, but instead getting hauled away by the Ford SUV with only a chain—while still riding in the vehicle. ABC13 Houston spoke to a witness who is responsible for the footage we have, and he pointed out something I frankly missed trying to figure out what the hell was going on here: There’s a man in the driver seat as the convertible is swaying and swinging wildly across multiple lanes of traffic, his head jerking to and fro all the while. The witness also says the woman driving the Expedition was laughing as this played out.

But hey: At least they had the sense to turn the hazards on in both cars. Safety first! Unsurprisingly, the Saab’s passenger-side mirror was left dangling from the door, while the front fender on the same side was scraped pretty severely.

Without knowing the condition of the individual in the Saab, we can at least say that it appears other drivers gave this chaos ample room to unfold, and thankfully, nobody else was swept up in the madness. All because of a flat, apparently!

Look, I have no more information than ABC13 Houston shares here, and yes, I can see the bare rim on the Saab’s driver-side front tire. But it’s hard to believe that even the least rational person you know would choose this as their solution to one of the most common and benign automotive emergencies there is. It just doesn’t track, much like this wayward Swedish convertible.

