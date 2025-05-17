PSA: Cops Don’t Sell Repossessed Luxury Cars

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The seller, a police detective, seemed reputable. The goods were repossessed luxury cars that the department was looking to offload. The buyer forked over thousands of dollars. But there was no car and no cop, just a good old-fashioned scam.

A Boston area man has pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in which he scammed three prospective car buyers. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the 34-year-old from Quincy, Massachusetts, posed as a Boston Police Detective, a Massachusetts State Police Trooper, and a County Sheriff.

The truth was he never held any of those positions. However, he had been an officer for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department for six months. Nevertheless, he met with the prospective buyers at the Suffolk County House of Correction dressed in a convincing jail guard costume: an officer academy hoodie, blue tactical pants, and black boots.

The scam artist purported to have access to repossessed vehicles, which he could sell at bargain prices. These included an Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Although no physical vehicles were presented during these meetings, at least three people were swindled out of a cumulative $6,400, reports MassLive. The U.S. attorney’s office press release states that “individuals gave tens of thousands of dollars,” but did not specify beyond the three victims.

His sentencing is scheduled for August, and as a result of the guilty plea, the man must forfeit his profits. Prosecutors ask that he also pay nearly $200,000 in restitution plus a fine, but that his sentence be on the “low end” in terms of severity. The charge of wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

