Feds Auctioning YouTuber’s 32-Car Collection After Fraud Conviction

Remember folks: Making a ton of money off an illegal copyright infringement scheme and using that money to buy a bunch of cars may seem like a fun choice, but you really shouldn’t succumb to it. Or else you may end up like former Youtuber and influencer Omi in a Hellcat and have all 32 of your cars, including a Power Rangers-wrapped Lamborghini Aventador, auctioned off by U.S. Marshals.

Online bidding for any of the 32 cars has been open since September 29, and everything is up for grabs. The aforementioned Aventador is the star of the show, but there are still two Lamborghini Huracáns, a 2020 Audi R8 V10, a 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8, two Challenger Hellcats, a 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat, and a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the mix. Most of the cars are white or gray.

Apple Auctioneering Co.

A few more cars are sprinkled in there, with a 2019 Honda Civic Type R being a real connoisseur's choice if I do say so myself, a Backdraft Roadster Cobra replica, and a 2019 Acura NSX making up some of the oddballs. The collection also includes several power sports vehicles like motorcycles, ATVs, and side-by-sides. Finally, a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS with just 12 miles on the clock gets my vote for the coolest car in the lot.

Apple Auctioneering Co.

According to the Department of Justice, Bill Omar Carrasquillo, the person behind Omi in a Hellcat, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for "piracy of cable TV, access device fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in copyright infringement." Over a period from March 2016 to November 2019, Carrasquillo and his co-defendants earned more than $30 million from the scheme. A "large portion" of these profits went into the 32 cars and several homes.

The auction is set to close on October 13, with dozens of bids on several cars. If you want a shot at the Power Ranger Aventador or a 12-mile Impala SS, this is your chance.