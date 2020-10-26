The Mazda RX-8's Weird Extra Door Lives on in the New Fiat 500 3+1 EV

In Europe, the new 500 lineup includes the Action, Passion and Icon trims. The entry-level Action cars pack a 70-kW (93 horsepower) e-motor, offering a zero to 62 mph run in 9.5 seconds, and a top speed limited to 83 mph (135 km/h). Its 23.8 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of more than 111 miles (180 km) on the WLTP cycle, or over 149 miles (240 km) when only driving in the city. Fiat also claims that with the 50-kW fast charging system, this 500 can be charged up to satisfy daily mileage requirements (estimated at around 31 miles) is less than 10 minutes.

One level up, the 500 Passion gives drivers 198 miles (320 km) in the WLTP cycle, which can increase to 285 miles (460 km) when driven in the urban cycle alone. It also features 85 kW fast charging, so you can recharge from a flat battery to 80 percent range in 35 minutes, or to 31 miles in around 5 minutes. Cruise Control is also added as standard, along with a wireless charging pad in the central compartment beside the driver.

The range-topping 500 Icon comes with a 10.25-inch "cinerama" touchscreen display, including the GPS and the Uconnect 5 system. Sixteen-inch alloy wheels, the bigger battery, faster charging and pretty much every extra feature now available with the 500 as standard. 500 Icon buyers even get a black button-free pebble, a smart wearable key made of a special biobased polycarbonate. As mentioned above, a wood effect upholstery is also available on the dashboard and steering wheel, made with a vegan material rather than leather.

Want the new electric 500 in America as a hatch, a cabriolet or the family 3+1? Currently, FCA can't confirm as it's evaluating the EV's potential for the North American market. We vote yes!