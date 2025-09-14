This ’80s Concept Car Is the Turbo Dodge Charger We Could’ve Had

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

You probably know by now that the Dodge Charger ditched the V8. That could be changing behind the scenes as “Hemi” is no longer that kind of four-letter word inside Stellantis, but still. The new Charger uses a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six to lay down the rubber, and while all signs point to it being pretty quick, it’s nowhere near as cool as this 1982 Dodge Turbo Charger Concept that’s about to roll through a Mecum auction.

This aero-bodied coupe with gullwing doors was the official pace car for the PPG Indy Car World Series in 1981 and 1982. Like several other noteworthy museum pieces we’ve featured lately, it’s been living at the Klairmont in Chicago. The owner, Larry Klairmont, died in 2021, and his family is now selling off the collection with some real gems. If you ask me, the Turbo Charger Concept is among the most interesting of all the lots.

Mecum

Powered by a boosted 2.2-liter four-cylinder with a five-speed manual behind it, the car was tasked with pacing fields of open-wheel racers at tracks like the Milwaukee Mile and Road America. I can only imagine that the aerodynamic upgrades were made so that it could glide around those tracks a little easier, though they’re far from the only modifications. The suspension was also reworked to provide a wider front and rear track, while the springs, shocks, and sway bars were also swapped out for better ones. Lastly, it wears a set of bigger brakes.

Climbing inside must feel like something special, from the moment you open the doors upward to when you sit in the bucket seats. Aircraft-inspired gauges line the dash from left to right. There are a few toggle switches, too, including one for the Aerodynic light bar up top that I’d so love to have on my daily driver. I spy HVAC controls in the interior photos as well, but I’d be surprised if all that is in working order.

Mecum

Indeed, this is a museum car that has served strictly as a display model for years. That’s not to say it’s been forgotten about on the show floor, because it hasn’t. I found this video of it being professionally detailed a couple of years ago, and all of the cars from the Klairmont seem to have been cared for extraordinarily well.

I don’t know that this car will ever see track action again, but who knows—maybe some collector will buy it and trot it out at the Monterey Historics. We might have to be content with seeing it and all of its lights switched on, just for old times’ sake. Regardless, it’s going to auction on Saturday, Sept. 12, so get your checkbooks ready if you have a hankering for ’80s metal.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com