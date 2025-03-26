Crashed Dodge Charger Daytona EV Hits Auction Block. Who’s Going To Hemi Swap It?

I think I’ll start betting on how long it takes newly released sports cars to end up on a junkyard auction site like Copart. Every time a highly hyped new model is released, it seems like somebody crashes one within a month or two. Case in point: The Dodge Charger Daytona EV hasn’t been out long but there’s already one listed with frontal crash damage, and it’s still in good enough shape to become a project car. Now the question is: How long do you think it lasts before someone tries Hemi swapping it?

The owner of this Charger Daytona managed to accumulate 682 miles before crashing it. Still, the car seems … OK. The damage looks superficial, only affecting replaceable front end parts like the bumper, grille, and hood from what I can tell. Even though the front driver-side airbag deployed, the crash seemed relatively minor judging by the damage. Looking under the hood, none of the plastic covers are cracked and the frunk is totally intact. If most of its front end structure is fine, this could make for an excellent project car revival.

IAA

This specific car is a Charger Daytona R/T, which means it makes 496 horsepower from its dual electric motors (assuming it runs) and packs a 93.9 kWh battery pack. The photos appear to show that the battery still works as the screens turn on and there aren’t any warnings on the dash, so it could be functional. If someone wanted a unique project, they could buy this, fix up the body, and have a bargain performance EV.

Let’s be real, though. Someone out there surely wants to throw a Hemi in it. The Charger Daytona could be the perfect candidate for an EV-to-V8 swap, as the chassis and engine bay are already capable of housing the Hurricane straight-six. It might be possible to ditch the batteries, electric motors, and whatever the hell a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust is and replace it all with some Detroit muscle.

IAA

A 5.7-liter V8 can almost definitely fit under the hood of a Charger Daytona EV, too, even if there were initially reports of it being “impossible.” Dodge hasn’t outright denied the possibility of a V8 Charger in the future, and some reports claim such a car could be here as soon as model-year 2026.

Because DIYers don’t have to worry about things like crash test compliance or emissions certifications, they could drive this sucker around with a V8 so long as they can get it going. Don’t be surprised if this ends up as the very first guinea pig, possibly with your favorite automotive YouTuber behind the wheel.

