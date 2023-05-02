This 2006 Dodge Charger Conversion Truck for Sale Is a Slick Hemi-Powered Pickup

Maybe I'm going through withdrawals since I haven't bought a truck all year. Either way, the job looks so good I can't help but respect it. Not only does the aluminum bed look factory, and the steel tailgate plop down like a real truck's should, but it's also tastefully modified in a way that scratches the itch I usually get when I see Australian utes like the Holden Maloo.

Those are Hellcat wheels shod in BF Goodrich G-Force Sport tires, and that's a custom hood scoop with surprisingly tasteful graphics pulling the look together. I can't help but think it'd look a lot less visually impressive if painted white, gray, or black, but that burnt orange suits it so well. Even the interior is clean—thank goodness, because those Mopar guys can get a little crazy.

The seller says the powertrain is all stock, meaning the 5.7-liter V8 should still put out somewhere around 340 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. It'd be cool to have a stick shift instead of the sluggish five-speed automatic, but maybe that'd make a good future project. You can guarantee those rear tires will still do a smoky burnout, especially with so little weight over that axle.

Man, what a machine.

I'll spare you from in-depth descriptions of my daydreams that involve taking this on Home Depot runs and instead tell you to check out the original listing on Facebook Marketplace. It's located in Fayetteville, Arkansas—only an hour away from me, oi vey—which is pretty much the middle of the country. Surely you could justify a road trip to score a sweet set of wheels like this, right?