This Rolls-Royce Dually Pickup Was Built to Tow Other Rolls-Royces

There's a 350 Chevy crate engine under the hood right now, though they've apparently got a 6.0-liter LS to swap in next. Regardless, the three-speed GM TH400 transmission has a column-mounted shifter, just like a truck; really, though, it's the stock location for a Silver Shadow's gear lever. It looks like a lot of the rig's interior stays true to its heritage, save for the purple lighting. Just look at the wooden dash! If that's not classy...
Older photos show the Silver Shadow with stake bedsides, which are handy for hauling shop supplies, tires—you name it. Now there's a shining gooseneck ball in the center of the flatbed, and it's not just there for looks. Woj really does pull with the Rolls truck because that's what it was meant for. He hasn't weighed anything he's towed so far, but you can see the rig here pulling a 13-ton-capable dump trailer.
Those wheels, by the way, are 10-lug semi rollers with Rolls-Royce branded floater caps. They're stuck onto the original Chevy hubs with adapters in between, which is pretty common in the show truck realm.
I'm eager to see just how far they take this build, especially since no one expected it to get this far in the first place.
Got a weird truck of your own? Email it to me: caleb@thedrive.com