This Rolls-Royce Dually Pickup Was Built to Tow Other Rolls-Royces

Not everything has to be a truck, but that shouldn't stop a project car from becoming one. That's especially true if you've got a spare pickup frame lying around with no cab or bed to limit its potential. Jordan Wojciechowski and his dad John apparently agree, because they threw a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow on top of a Chevy dually chassis, complete with a custom-fabricated flatbed and an American V8.

If you spend any time on the Car Internet, you probably saw this high-riding Rolls a while back. It was shared like crazy when Jordan posted a couple of pictures on Facebook, but from there, it became more of a mystery build than a real project someone was actively working on. It's still under the knife—they're never finished, y'know—but the Silver Shadow is a real, working truck as it sits.