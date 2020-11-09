Don’t Be Like This Dodge Charger Driver Who Hit a Houston Crowd Doing a Smoky Burnout

Best case scenario, street burnouts result in a superficial ego boost and your peers probably thinking a little less of you. Worst case scenario, you end up losing control and running into said peers while everyone records you on their iPhone. We've seen that last bit happen countless times to showboating Ford Mustang bros, but now, the disease has spread to a Dodge Charger #ScatLife fanboy who couldn't help but put it in a fence. Not before he hit a few folks with his rear bumper, though.

It all went down after a Houston car show and rest assured, there were plenty of other people out there doing the same. They kept it on the road, of course, or else we'd be writing about them instead of this cat. Around the video's 3:10 mark, you can see the Charger line up and break the rear tires loose, putting on a decent show for those cheering out "SPIN 'EM!"

It didn't last long, as you've probably guessed by now. Instead of going zero to 100 real quick, he went the opposite and parallel parked his Mopar right where a group of car nuts was standing.