The 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Ditches the V8 for a 550-HP Inline-Six and AWD

Dodge is bringing back one of its most famous monikers with the new 2026 Charger Scat Pack. Available in the four-door Charger and two-door Daytona, the Scat Pack models will offer standard all-wheel drive and a SixPack inline-six engine under the hood. Starting price will be $56,990 including a $1,995 destination charge, and banks will open on Aug. 13.

The 3.0-liter high-output motor dubbed “Hurricane” in the Ram RHO and Jeep Grand Wagoneer will produce 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque on 91-octane fuel, with Dodge targeting a 3.9-second zero-to-60 time, a 12.2-second quarter-mile, and 177-mph top speed. The inline-six boasts twin 54-mm Garrett GT2054 turbochargers and is tuned to deliver 88% of peak torque at 2,500 rpm and 90% from 3,000 to 6,000 rpm for optimum power delivery. Peak boost huffs at 30 psi.

Helping put that power to the ground is an 880RE TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with a multi-disc wet clutch system. One of the more peculiar aspects of the new Scat Pack is that they’ll all be all-wheel drive, opening a new chapter for muscle cars as a whole—and making them a bit of an oddity for long-time purists. Gone are the days of V8-powered American muscle; now we have inline sixes and all-wheel drive. Welcome to 2025.

That said, the drivetrain can send 100% of the power to the rear tires at the push of a button, and even features a line-lock function to facilitate drag racing launches and, of course, burnouts. Likewise, the computer can decide when to disengage the front axle in order to improve fuel economy.

A performance-tuned active exhaust system can electronically operate valves to tailor the exhaust sound, volume, and overall character to the driving mode selected. Active noise cancellation is along for the ride and is “engineered to minimize unwanted sound frequencies in the cabin while allowing in visceral external exhaust notes.” So, in other words, the Scat Pack will blast its exhaust note to the outside world without annoying those inside the cabin.

There will be five distinct and self-explanatory driving modes, including Eco Mode (lol), Wet/Snow mode, Sport Mode, Comfort Mode, and Custom Mode.















The 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack in two- and four-door forms.















Handling and braking power are also upgraded for the Scat Pack, with standard front 15-inch and rear 14-inch ventilated discs, and Brembo six-piston floating calipers. The suspension has also been tweaked to focus on handling, with a multi-link setup with forged aluminum links up front, and a fully independent four-link in the rear.

It wouldn’t be a Scat Pack without aggro styling. Dodge gave its new variant a widebody exterior design with a unique hood, front fascia/grille, and exhaust, as well as distinctive white LED lighting and red “ring of fire” LED rear taillamps. Eight colors will be available when models begin arriving at dealerships in the second half of the year: Green Machine, After Dark, Bludicrous, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle.

Lastly, a new-to-the-lineup Dodge Charger R/T with 420 hp will arrive at dealerships in the first half of 2026 with a starting price of $51,990, not including destination.

