2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T Starts at $61K and Gets Even Pricier Real Fast

There was no universe in which the first-ever Dodge Charger EV was going to be cheap, at least not initially. But today Stellantis announced the electric Daytona muscle car’s pricing, and it’s eye-watering: the two-door Charger Daytona R/T will start at $61,590 including shipping.

For that, you get 496 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque from a 400-volt, dual-motor platform offering standard all-wheel drive and a mechanical limited-slip differential. The PowerShot feature offers a boost of 40 horsepower for 15 seconds via the press of a steering-wheel-mounted button, while the interior brings loads of tech, including a nine-speaker Alpine audio system and 12.5-inch center touchscreen running Uconnect.

If that isn’t enough power for you—and if you’re interested in a Charger to begin with, it probably isn’t—there’s the Scat Pack, priced at $73,190. Here, Dodge tosses in a “Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade” for a total of 670 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. That translates to an official zero-to-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and also brings Track and Drag drive profiles, plus Donut, Drift, Line Lock, Launch Control, and Race Prep modes. The last one thermally conditions the battery for track duty.

All 2024 Scat Packs also get the Track Package by default, tossing in six-piston fixed front and four-piston rear Brembo brakes, adaptive suspension, and wider 305 front and 325 rear tires, though they do appear to be all-seasons. Upgrade Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 rubber is available for $695 extra.

There are a few options to consider on top of both trims, but the main one is the $4,995 Plus Group. The list of additions here is long, including bucket seats, a heads-up display, a power hatch, premium LED headlamps and puddle lighting, and, my personal favorite, a frunk. No, really. It seems the frunk is about a $5,000 add-on for the Charger EV unless customers can spec it à la carte. Per a Stellantis spokesperson, “vehicles ordered without the Plus Group will have a closeout panel in the space where the frunk would be located,” however, the hoods on these cars will still open.

You’ve probably noticed by now that none of this information concerns the twin-turbo, inline-six-powered Sixpack models of the Charger, nor any of the four-door variants. That’s likely by design—Stellantis is leading production with the two-door EV and probably doesn’t want them overshadowed by the ICE coupe and sedan which, let’s be honest, is probably what the Mopar faithful are really itching for. At least, those who can stand the prospect of turbochargers and a cylinder count less than eight.

The Daytona R/T and Scat Pack are entering production imminently and projected to arrive in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2024. The EV sedan will begin rolling off the assembly line in the first half of next year, and the Sixpacks will follow in the second half of 2025. As such, pricing for those will be announced at a later date.

