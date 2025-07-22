The 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack Sounds Nasty

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Dodge must be coming awfully, awfully close to revealing the gasoline-powered version of its brand-new Charger. So close, in fact, that its marketing team was willing to risk a little public display of acceleration in downtown Detroit this week while filming what sounds a lot like an I6-powered Charger coupe. And thanks to a passing Detroiter who shared it on Reddit, you can hear it too:

The brief, unedited clip focuses on a red Charger being drifted around a corner just a few blocks from Detroit’s iconic Woodward Avenue. Pay no mind to the Ford Explorer squad car in the foreground; the cops were just there to keep the area closed to traffic while Dodge shot its drone footage; this isn’t that kind of Dodge Charger video.

I’ll admit, a big part of me was hoping this would be our first hint at a revived Hemi-powered Charger, but the exhaust tone here suggests otherwise. It sounds smooth and beefy, but carries the characteristically raspy zing of a six-cylinder, rather than the deeper thrum of a Hemi V8. In the words of our own Joel Feder, it sounds like a “nasty” inline-six. Good nasty or bad nasty? We’ll let you be the judge.

As for what comes next? Well, Dodge originally had no plans to put the Hemi into the new Charger, but it’s becoming abundantly clear that the recent leadership changes at Stellantis brought with them a new set of rules. 2026 could be a very interesting year for Mopar fans.

