Orders Open for Dodge Charger Daytona EV as Production Starts Soon

Are you somebody who wants an electric Dodge Charger Daytona? Then hey, I’m about to make you one happy fella. Orders open today for the modern muscle Mopar and according to Stellantis, full production will begin “in the near future.” Happy Monday!

It’s been a long time coming as we initially expected Dodge to start building these things months ago. The company said back when it revealed the Charger EV that R/T and Scat Pack production would kick off in “mid-2024,” though I think we’re past that point. Reports from early in the summer said the plan to launch in June got pushed back to August, and now, here we are in the middle of September. Still, Dodge tells me that “early/pre-production Dodge Charger Daytona vehicles are currently being built at the Windsor Assembly Plant.”

You can see clips of these models being assembled in the video below:

That video title is a little misleading as a Dodge spokesperson specifically told me, “Full production will begin in the near future, and vehicles will arrive in dealerships in the fourth quarter.”

Dodge also announced on Monday that orders for the car are now open, and anyone who rings up their dealer to get on the books before Oct. 31 will receive a special First Call package. It’s essentially a ticket to a two-day driving experience at Radford Racing School where owners will receive a special welcome gift as well as access to “an exclusive VIP concierge service.” Said concierge will book your appointment with Radford and help answer any questions you have about the car.

As a quick reminder, the Charger Daytona R/T packs 496 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque while the Scat Pack is even mightier, with 670 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. It’ll hit 60 mph in as little as 3.3 seconds and eventually top out at… 134 mph. Dual-valve, semi-active suspension is also available on the Scat Pack with the optional Track Package.

Nobody outside Dodge really knows what to expect from the electric Charger. The company’s muscle-loving fans are plenty skeptical, which you’ll surely see in the comment section of every post that Dodge makes about the car. If you hate the idea of an EV, a twin-turbo inline-six model is coming, but not until next year.

