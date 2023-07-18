Dodge Charger and Challenger Orders Close July 31, So Get to It

If you're thinking about snatching up a new Dodge Challenger or Charger and still have yet to pull the trigger, you're going to have to get to a dealership quick because time is seriously running out. The order books for Dodge's muscle cars are officially closing at the end of the month, which means, as of this writing, there are a little less than two weeks left to put your name down.

"For enthusiasts looking to order a Dodge Challenger or Charger, especially a high-horsepower model, such as the Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat or a special-edition model, it’s truly the last call for the ‘Last Call,’" said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. "As we transition to an exciting, electrified muscle car future, we’re marking the end of an unforgettable era for Dodge, and time is running out for those who want to own a piece of it."

Per Dodge, this will be the last year for the current, internally combusted Charger and Challenger, with production ending "no later than December 31, 2023." It really is the end of an era.

Dodge

Busting onto the scene way back in 2008, the current-gen Challenger has been with us for 15 years, undergoing countless tweaks and improvements including a major facelift for 2015 and many, many swells in horsepower. To send it off, Dodge rolled out a total of seven "Last Call" models, the final one being the nutty SRT Demon 170, a 1,025-hp drag monster capable of decimating the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds.

In addition to the aggressively silly names (e.g. Shakedown, Black Ghost, and Scat Pack Swinger) and exclusive colors, all 2023 model-year Challengers and Chargers will get a special "Last Call" plaque under the hood.

If that sounds appealing at all, it's time to act because these cars won't be available for very long at all.