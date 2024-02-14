Dodge Power Dollar Rebates Are Back to Liquidate Excess Chargers and Challengers

Electric vehicles are incentivized with their tax rebates, but it's not often automakers give away discounts for buying larger engines. Dodge’s Power Dollars promotion is back, giving you a chance to save thousands on select 2023 models through February. Although it may not include the brand's biggest and baddest engines, there’s still plenty of opportunity within remaining inventory.

Dodge Power Dollars is a rebate program in which buyers are given $10 back per horsepower. Say you buy a Charger with a 370-hp, 5.7-liter Hemi V8 under the hood—that adds up to $3,700 back in your pocket. The last time we saw something like this was way back in 2019 when Dodge rolled out the savings to include all of its most muscular models. With Hellcat Redeyes dishing out a wild 797 horsepower, buyers could save up to $7,970.

While that went over well then, the current deal, as first reported by CarsDirect, isn't as inclusive this time around. Hellcats aren't eligible for the savings, and neither is anything with the 392. The biggest engine included in this program is the 5.7 Hemi. While respectably powerful, this is certainly a setback to many folks hoping to score deals on burlier Mopars in their final days.

Stellantis

As for the specifics of included models, Dodge Power Dollars can be earned on 2023 Charger SXT, GT, and R/T RWD models, Challenger SXT, GT, and R/T models, and Durango SXT, GT, R/T, and Citadel models. And just because bigger engines aren’t on the menu doesn’t mean you can’t save serious money. Right now, Charger GTs and Challenger SXT models are being offered with 0% APR for 72 months. Even greater savings can be had with the Durango Citadel that, when paired with applicable regional savings like the extra $4,250 customer cash available in California, comes down $7,850 total.

It’s easy to come to the conclusion that staggering amounts of leftover inventory may be behind Dodge’s motivations to bring Power Dollars back. CarEdge recently reported a 477-day market supply of 2023 Chargers and a 360-day supply of Challengers. That’s a whole lot of cars to sell, and rebates like this will certainly help bring those numbers down. And if that's the case, buyers just might have the negotiating power they need to save even more on the last of Dodge's current wave of flagship models.