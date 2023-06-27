Someone Paid $700K for the Final Dodge Challenger Demon 170

A few months ago, Dodge revealed the last hurrah for its internal combustion muscle cars with the Dodge Challenger Demon 170. Claiming 1,025 horsepower, the Demon 170 is the most powerful production car Dodge has ever made. Naturally, all 3,300 allocations were spoken for pretty quickly but Dodge decided to make one last car for the Barrett-Jackson auction in New Orleans, where it sold for $700,000.

Thankfully, that immense price tag is going to good use. The entire hammer price went to Kristi House, a non-profit organization that provides treatment and advocacy for children who've suffered abuse and trauma.

What's interesting about this winning bid, though, is that the bidder doesn't actually get a car right away. Instead, they won the last build slot for the Demon 170, which allows them to customize their Demon with options and even a custom color. A normal Demon 170 starts at $100,361 after destination ($1,595) and gas guzzler tax ($2,100).

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Dodge

However, customization isn't why someone pays seven times the normal price. The Demon 170 is Dodge's supercharged love letter to muscle cars. Its unique engine, built from Dodge's C170 "Hellephant" crate engine, is nutty. It makes 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet of torque with E85. With normal 91 octane pump gas, those figures drop to 900 horsepower and 810 pound-feet. With its Mickey Thompson ET Street R 315-section drag radials, Dodge claims it can hit 60 mph in 1.66 seconds.

The Demon 170 will even do the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds. Though, it's actually banned from all NHRA-regulated tracks in its stock form because it can do the quarter-mile in under nine seconds but doesn't come with a roll cage or parachute as standard. That makes it one of the fastest production cars in the world, behind only multi-million dollar electric hypercars, like the Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista. And now this owner has the very last one to ever be made.