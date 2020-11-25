The World's Most Enthusiastic Dodge Salesman Will Sell You a New Challenger

Known in his videos simply as "Brody," his full name is Brody Anthony Michael Elder, and he's a salesman at Jeff Wyler Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Lawrenceburg. Ever since posting his slew of entertaining videos on TikTok, he's gone viral telling jokes about Mustang owners, taking his girlfriend's children to Chuck-E-Cheese, and how the "R" on a Dodge Challenger's shifter stands for "race mode."

Many car salesmen are fast-talking auctioneers, luring you in for a sitdown with a smattering of carefully injected charm before walking you out the door with a new car that you're not sure why you bought. However, not all play the game that way. With social media taking an ever-larger presence in nearly everyone's lives, some car salesmen have embraced it to push vehicles off the lot, like this Dodge salesman in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

But the funniest part of Brody's videos is difficult to convey with just text. He's very intense, never skips a beat, and seems like he would be an effective car salesman even without telling self-deprecating jokes about attending AA meetings. Whether he would flash a MOPAR gang signal to you in real life in order to sell a car is probably debatable, but we wouldn't put it past him.

If you're into this sort of humor and want to watch more quick clips, Brody is all over social media attempting to spread The Good News about Chrysler products. Even if you don't want to make the trek to Indiana to buy one from him, you can at least enjoy his short videos anywhere you are.

Someone should probably talk to him about those splitter guards, though...

