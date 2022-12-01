2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally

Fans of three pedals rejoice, for the Dodge Challenger Hellcat can once more be ordered with a manual transmission.

As reported by Motor Trend, the Challenger Hellcat is now available with a Tremec six-speed as per Dodge's specification documents for the 2023 model year. The manual transmission comes as standard, with the 8-speed HP90 automatic available as a $2,995 option.

The manual transmission first disappeared from sight back in 2021, with forum posts from Dodge fans questioning what had happened to the option. Reports from Dodge at the time initially indicated the manual transmission would be back by the end of 2021, but timelines slipped and that never came to pass.

The six-speed manual is back, baby. Screenshot/AutoBytel

Notably, Dodge's current Challenger configurator doesn't list the manual option. However, that configurator is for the 2022 model year, so doesn't reflect the change. Those wanting three pedals will need to order a 2023 model year car.

Dodge didn't leave manual fans entirely in the cold for the past year. Six-speed manual transmissions were still available on lower-end R/T and Scat Pack models, even as the Hellcat manual remained absent. The issue caused some alarm amongst fans of the model, as the V8 Challenger and Charger are due to go out of production after the 2023 model year.

According to Dodge representatives, the manual was removed from sale while the powertrain combination underwent a "revised calibration." Speculation at the time was that emissions regulations were behind the change, though this hasn't been confirmed. The Drive has reached out to Dodge for comment and will update this article accordingly.

Dodge

Those wishing to dump the clutch and shred tires are once again being catered for. Given the 717 horsepower from the Hellcat's 6.2-liter supercharged V8, you'll want a healthy rubber budget if you've got yourself a bit of a habit.