Dodge Hellcat Driver Caught Doing 165 MPH, Only Gets a $450 Ticket

Some states are stricter than others when it comes to speeding; you may or may know about the statewide speed trap that is Virginia. And while nobody wants to trade a few exhilarating moments of acceleration for a night or two in jail, you'd also expect a hefty penalty for going 90 miles per hour over the speed limit. That wasn't really the case for a Dodge Challenger Hellcat driver in Oklahoma, though. Instead of having to post bail the next day for their 165-mph run on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, they got off with a $450 ticket and a callout on Twitter.

Details of the situation were tweeted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Public Safety. And while I'm glad they caught the goober who decided that speed was okay to drive on the road, I can't help but think they let them off too easy. You can see the announcement here:

To provide some context, other states are not so lenient. Virginia, for one, will fine you $6 for each mph you travel over the speed limit, though that's just the start. Driving more than 85 mph can also land you with a reckless driving charge. Various others dish out misdemeanors for anything more than 25 mph over the speed limit, and if you double the posted number, you're likely headed to jail.

Assuming that the Oklahoma State Trooper is precise in their ID of the car, a stock 2022 Challenger Hellcat makes 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque. Other, higher-end models push that even further; the Hellcat Redeye produces 797 hp, for example. Regardless, every Hellcat has plenty of power to break speed limits all across the U.S.

I'd say they got off too easy, especially considering what could've happened had they lost control and hit another car. But even if they did get tossed in the hoosegow, we know it wouldn't be the last time a Hellcat driver made their own rules.

