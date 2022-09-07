2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Swingers Strut Wide-Body Flair for ‘Last Call’ Muscle Cars

Dodge has revealed the new Swinger models for the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. They make up the third and fourth entries in Dodge's "Last Call" lineup, which will consist of seven models in total.

The Swinger special editions are based on the Challenger Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack respectively. That means there's a 6.4-liter V8 good for 485 horsepower under the hood, along with 475 lb-ft of torque. Just 1,000 examples of each trim will be built, all as widebody versions, with Dodge aiming to deliver a retro aesthetic both inside and out.

Exterior color options are limited to F8 Green, Sublime Green, and White Knuckle. The Swinger models will feature special "Gold School" badges on the fenders and grille, along with a painted shaker intake on the Challenger version. As per Mopar tradition, there's a sticker pack too, including decals along the rear fenders and trunk lid.

Other niceties include six-piston Brembo brakes and a set of 20-inch "Gold School" wheels. Inside, there's also green stitching on the seats and a green Dodge logo, and "wood-like" interior bezel textures for more of a retro feel. The green stitching is continued across the console and doors to help tie the interior together.

Other models in the "Last Call" lineup include the Charger Super Bee and the Challenger Shakedown. Three more are yet to be revealed, and we suspect Dodge may be saving the best for last.

Overall, the Swinger name is being brought back to celebrate the past. The name first graced the Dodge Dart Swinger in 1969.

The Dart ever gained the same legendary status as the Charger or Challenger, nor did the Swinger badge attract the same attention as models like the Super Bee. Regardless, Dodge has seen fit to give the name one more spin for a retro appearance pack that's sure to appeal to some of the Mopar diehards out there.