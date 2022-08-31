2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee Is a Limited ‘Last Call’ V8 Drag Sedan Special

Dodge is bringing out all of its greatest hits in its "Last Call" models that will see commemorate the last year of its V8 engine, and the latest is a new Super Bee unveiled Wednesday. The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the highest-performance Charger Super Bee special edition yet, and it even comes standard with drag radials.

The basis for the new Charger Super Bee is the Scat Pack, a decently wild vehicle in its own right that packs a 6.4-liter, 485-horsepower V8 under the hood. In addition to a snazzy pack of Super Bee graphics and badges, each new Super Bee comes with an SRT hood with a functional scoop and dual heat extractors, SRT black exhaust tips, black Mopar hood pins, red four-piston Brembo brakes, and adaptive damping suspension with Drag Mode.

The special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee features Super Bee exterior badging on the grille and front fenders.

Only 1,000 Super Bees will be made: 500 regular-body Scat Packs in B5 Blue and 500 Scat Pack Widebody vehicles in Plum Crazy. The blue Super Bees will get 20-by-9.5-inch knurled wheels with 275 drag radials standard, and the purple Super Bees get 18-by-11-inch drag wheels with 315 drag radials standard.

The original Super Bee edition only lasted for four years, coming out in 1968, with the first Charger Super Bee coming out in 1971. It quickly won over fans with its ability to be used as a daily driver all week and dominate the drag strip on the weekend, so that's the mix Dodge is going here for.

Super Bee exterior graphics on the functional hood scoop and rear fenders (Blue graphics with B5 Blue, white graphics with Plum Crazy) add to the unique feel of the special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee.

Dodge is releasing seven Last Call Models, with this being the second after the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown. The final model, which Dodge is just calling "the last of its kind," will be revealed at SEMA in November. All of 2023 Charger and Challenger models including the Super Bee will receive special "Last Call" badging under the hood.