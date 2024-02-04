Soldier’s Dodge Challenger Demon 170 Hits Auction Block for Charity

The story of the soldier who custom ordered one of the very limited, special-edition Dodge Challenger Demon 170s, only to have the dealership sell it to someone else, is getting its happy ending. Dodge stepped up to right the dealership's wrong, the dealer chain fired the employees who wronged the soldier to begin with, and even Jay Leno stepped in and let the soldier take delivery of their new Demon 170 at his famous garage. However, the ending gets even better, as the initial car that was ordered and wrongfully sold is now heading to the Mecum auction for charity.

For a quick recap, the story goes like this: a soldier ordered an F8 Green Demon 170 and even agreed to pay a maassive dealer markup to get it. However, a few dealership employees sold the green Demon to another buyer, who didn't know it was for someone else. After the muscle car community found out and expressed their outrage, Dodge stepped in to get the soldier a new F8 Green Demon 170 and sold it to them without the massive dealer markup. Not only did the soldier get the car they wanted straight from Dodge but they saved money, too.

Mecum

When the second buyer who unknowingly bought the soldier's intial Demon found out about all of this, they returned the car to the dealership. Since the soldier already had their new car from Dodge, they agreed to have the car auctioned off and all of the proceeds given to three different charities: "Homes for Wounded Warriers," "5th Squad, Veterans Helping Veterans," and "Special Forces Association Chapter 79."

The initial F8 Green Demon 170 will be hitting the auction block in Houston on April 4 with no reserve. It only has 54 miles on the odometer and comes with black Brembo brake calipers with yellow logos, carbon fiber interior trim, an SRT Alcantara steering wheel, an Air Grabber hood, Hellcat Redeye Widebody kit, and a sound insulation delete, among other options.

It's hard to say how much this Demon 170 will sell for at auction but I expect someone to pay significantly more than its original $124,741 MSRP. Not only is it a limited-edition Challenger with 1,025 horsepower and a great story, but the money is going to three good causes. When the gavel falls and the Demon 170's keys are handed over, the story will finally have closure and just about the happiest ending anyone could have asked for.