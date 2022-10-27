Dodge Is Showing Everyone Which Dealers Have the Last Chargers and Challengers

If one of the seven Last Call editions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger piques your interest (or all of them), you can now shop allocations from nearby dealers to snag one of the final run models. The program, which was announced by Dodge on Thursday, is the latest attempt at leveling the playing field for high-demand models, even if it’s a small step.

﻿“Dodge has been building special-edition muscle cars for the last decade, and we have yet to find an allocation methodology that satisfies everyone. Our new ‘Last Call’ Horsepower Locator isn't going to satisfy everyone either, but it's our attempt to take the mystery out of it,” Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO said in a statement. “We're making the process as transparent as possible, giving enthusiasts the power to search for each 2023 model and trim level allocated to each dealer. Our enthusiasts will have every opportunity to locate the Dodge 'Last Call' model they desire.”

The site, called Dodge Garage, lets shoppers browse allocations for specific models from nearby dealers. If interested, shoppers can contact the dealer directly and place a deposit. Ultimately, the dealership sets the final price for each model and Dodge doesn’t specify any cost-control devices it may use to sway dealers from excessive markups.

Nonetheless, it’s the last blast for the muscle cars in the current era. Dodge also announced pricing for the raft of Challengers and Chargers available for the final year of its production. The Challenger will start at $32,140, including destination fees, for a Challenger SXT with a V6 and run all the way up to $100,910 for a Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition. The base 2023 Charger SXT starts at $34,240, while the top shelf Charger King Daytona Special Edition rings the bell at $100,015.

So far, Dodge has announced six of the seven Last Call models—Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Charger King Daytona and Challenger Black Ghost.

All Last Call models get a commemorative plaque under their hoods, and for the last year, Dodge is allowing non-Last Call models to be configured however buyers want; no lockouts for purple with red leather, y’all. Go get ‘em.