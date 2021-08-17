Ford Is Testing a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and the People Demand Answers

Automakers buy competitor cars all the time to compare them to their own products against them—it's called "benchmarking." If GM makes a good car, Stellantis might want to see why it's such a big hit, especially if they also exist in the same segment as the vehicle in question. Over the weekend, Ford Authority reported that the Ford was spotted benchmarking a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. The fact that Ford, of all companies, would be testing a 707-horsepower sedan is interesting, and there's a variety of reasons why the automaker might be doing it. Despite only a few photos being snapped of the muscle sedan, a big can of worms was been opened.

Dodge

To be specific, the particular car caught pulling into a Ford facility in Dearborn—and sporting a yellow windshield sticker that tends to signify Ford ownership—appears to be a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 707 horsepower, it's a cornerstone of Dodge's lineup and one of the last V8-powered sedans left for sale. It's a cool car, for sure, but the car isn't the interesting part here, it's the context. Ford stopped producing sedans altogether in 2020 when it discontinued the Fusion, and as it sits, the only thing it makes that's not an SUV, crossover, or pickup truck is the Mustang and the Ford GT. If we do a bit of speculating, the one special thing about the Charger in Ford's eyes would be its layout. Ford already makes a supercharged V8 capable of 760 horsepower, so we doubt the company is interested in the secrets surrounding the aged Hemi engine.