Chevy Camaro Could Be Replaced by Electric Performance Sedan: Report

The news comes from a broader piece on GM's efforts to transition towards electric cars. Tucked away amongst industry figures discussing the new electric SUVs and crossovers is one juicy little note that says the Camaro is to be replaced by a performance EV sedan in 2024. It's a big change, and one that is sure to rile up die-hard fans. Not only will the car reportedly leave gasoline engines behind, but the switch to four doors will also mark a major shift for the nameplate.

The electric car was once a flight of fancy, a far-off future idea that was too fatally flawed to be a practical proposition. These days, they're everywhere, and fast becoming a part of daily life for people around the world. General Motors hasn't shied away from the technology, and has already delivered several electric models, albeit with mixed success in the marketplace. The transition is moving fast and shaking things up, however, with the Chevrolet Camaro possibly being replaced by an an electric performance sedan, reports Automotive News.

Of course, if the Camaro is to be "replaced" by an electric sedan, that doesn't necessarily mean that the new car will retain the same name. It could be that the Camaro name is retired and the new EV bears its own moniker. Given Ford delivered the Mustang Mach E, however, one suspects General Motors might find the benefits of name recognition in the marketplace too delicious to ignore. GM representatives told the Robb Report that they would not speculate on future models, so the whole situation remains up in the air.

Any proposed electric Camaro will face plenty of competition by the time it drops in 2024. Dodge is already planning to drop their own electric muscle caron the same timeframe, while Ford is planning to give the real Mustang hybrid power in short order. For fans of instant torque delivery and rocket launches, it's all good news. Enthusiasts who love the smell of gasoline and the throaty roar of a V8 will be comparatively disappointed.

It comes as part of the broader market shift towards electric vehicles. By the middle of the twenties, the General Motors lineup should feature multiple electric pickups, crossovers, and SUVs. These are the primary profit makers for the company, as the market continues a shift away from traditional cars. Thus, it makes sense for GM to prioritize these segments. To this end, GM hopes to bring an electric Chevrolet Silverado to market in 2023, along with its counterpart, the GMC Sierra. The electric Cadillac Escalade should follow in 2024. In each case, however, these will be sold alongside traditional gasoline-powered models for the time being.

GM isn't messing around when it comes to the electric question, and has dedicated $35 billion to the development of electric and autonomous vehicles through to 2025. The Bolt hatchback and crossover are GM's only current EV offerings, up against 30 nameplates packing combustion engines. The automaker has plenty of work to do if it's going to field a compelling electric lineup any time soon. GM hopes to have a lineup of 20 EVs on sale within the next five years, while retaining a similar range of gasoline-powered vehicles over the same time period. Longer-term plans will see 2035 as the deadline for GM electrifying the whole of its light-vehicle lineup.

The automaker has stated a goal of selling only EVs by 2035, but it's also made it clear that it's just that—a goal, and not a commitment. The statement also only applies to the light-duty vehicle market, ignoring heavy-duty trucks, for example. Pushing a global auto manufacturer through a fundamental change of technology that effects every car in the lineup isn't something that happens overnight. Carrying over a famous performance nameplate and maintaining its cultural cachet into a new paradigm is equally difficult, and GM will likely face many trials as it attempts to do so. Whether it succeeds will be borne out in due time.

