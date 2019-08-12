World's Only Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro Electric Drag Car Heads to Monterey Car Week Auction

Whether or not you visited SEMA last year, you probably heard about the vehicle General Motors was proudest to display: the Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro. Unlike the other snarling, fossil-fueled performance machines on display, the Chevy was touted as a quarter-mile-killer that required nothing but a full-charge to rocket toward the finish line. GM built just one example of the eCOPO, and now, it's heading to auction at Monterey Car Week.

Built from the bones of a turnkey COPO Camaro drag car, the eCOPO featured not an LSX V-8, but twin BorgWarner electric motors, which turned 800 volts into over 700 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. When sent to ground via nine-inch Mickey Thompson drag radials, which are pressed down by a 56-percent rear weight bias, the eCOPO could complete an eerie, near-silent quarter-mile in 9.51 seconds and at 140 miles per hour. Performance wasn't the only thing to give GM the ability to flex on both Dodge's equally drag-ready Challenger SRT Demon and Tesla's road-legal Model S P100D; neither of these ultra-quick competitors could perform wheel stands quite like the eCOPO.