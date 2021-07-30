Chevy has unveiled the newest COPO Camaro, and it's a bit more...aggressive than expected. Sure, the classic COPO's 7.0-liter monster was nothing to sneeze at, but this latest version goes even further. Forget 427 cubic inches; that's just not enough. As well as being offered with a supercharged 5.7-liter V8 and the classic 427, the new COPO Camaro enters the 2022 model year with a 9.4 liter—or 572-cubic-inch—V8. Indeed, it's the largest car engine GM makes.

Chevrolet

The 2022 COPO Camaro is not street legal, to be clear. It's a purpose-built drag racing machine. As we described before, it has its roots planted firmly in Chevy drag racing history, namely the NHRA's Stock and Super Stock eliminator classes. That doesn't make its honkin' V8 any less impressive, of course; if anything, it makes it cooler. The engine features four-bolt main caps, a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel rods, and forged aluminum pistons. You could say it's built like a brick... shore house. The iron-block 572 features aluminum heads as well, and all COPOs come equipped with a three-speed automatic transmission from ATI Racing Products.